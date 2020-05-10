Mother's Day: 'She Means The World To Me,' Says Nostalgic Sehwag In Heartwarming Message

'My mother means the world to me', said former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag as he was struck by nostalgia while extending Mother's day wishes to his 'world' on Sunday. The explosive batsman shared a heartwarming Mother's Day message on social media via a video. The 'Nawab of Najafgarh' fondly recalled precious moments with his mother from his childhood and urged everyone to take a pledge on Mother's Day to take good care of their mothers.

Narrating an incident during the 2003 World Cup, Virender Sehwag revealed that there was an advertisement that aired on television which said the Indian opener would hit a boundary as he hears his mother's voice on the phone and said that such was the power of (his) mother(s).

Sehwag's heartwarming message on Mother's Day

A mother's love is a love you get, whether you deserve it or not. Maa jaisa koi nahi.

Every day is #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/eXIiMTRlsL — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 10, 2020

When Sehwag trolled Ganguly

In an appearance on the show What The Duck in June 2018, both Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar recalled their careers and unravelled some of the funniest secrets that stayed within the team for years. Similarly, Sehwag recalled the time during the 2003 World Cup when the then Indian captain Sourav Ganguly probably not being open to the idea of himself not opening the batting with Sachin Tendulkar. Prior to Sehwag, it was Ganguly who formed India's most prolific opening combination with Sachin Tendulkar in ODI cricket.

Virender Sehwag said that the opening combination of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly had failed in the first two matches of the 2003 World Cup. When the team travelled to Zimbabwe for their third match, the then Indian head coach John Wright asked all 15 squad members to anonymously throw in a “chit”, stating their pick of opening batsmen going forward in the tournament. Two weeks before that incident, Wright and Tendulkar had a one-on-one discussion, out of which it was decided that Tendulkar would return to open the batting for India, rather than the No.4 position he was occupying since a year prior to the event.

