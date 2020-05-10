TDG Vs TDR Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Taipei T10 League Live

The second of the triple-header match on Sunday, May 10 of the ongoing Taipei T10 League 2020 will be played between Taiwan Dragons (TDG) and Taiwan Daredevils (TDR). The TDG vs TDR match will be played at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Songshan District. Their 10-overs fixture is scheduled to start at 11:00 am IST. Here is our TDG vs TDR Dream11 team and TDG vs TDR Dream11 prediction that will give you an idea of TDG vs TDR Dream11 top picks and bring you the best results.

TDG vs TDR Dream11 prediction and preview

The ongoing Taipei T10 League 2020 is the first-ever edition of Taipei’s 10-overs tournament. Eight teams are participating in the event which will run from April 25 till May 17. The upcoming TDG vs TDR live match is a second of the triple-header scheduled for Sunday, May 10.

TDG vs TDR Dream11 prediction: TDG vs TDR Dream11 team and squads

TDG vs TDR Dream11 prediction: TDG Squad

Rishi Josula (Captain), Asif Hameed (Wicket-keeper), Athula Senadeera, Santosh Yadav, Marlan Samarasinghe, Bivan Singh, Chetan Pundora, Arul Arjun, Adam Hopkins, Sachin Padghan, Jack Snart, Rajat Kumar Singh, Atif Khan, Mohammad Rajiuddin, Trideep Kumar, Romil Kothari, Ashutosh Tiwari, Rahul Nautiyal

TDG vs TDR Dream11 prediction: TDR Squad

George Klopper (Captain), Ben Hall (Wicket-keeper), Jeff Black, Johan Koekemoer, Hein Nothnagel, Charles Hayward, Rob Schulenburg, Louis van Nierkerk, Charl Toua, Alan Slade, Thomas Nel, Hugh Schalkwyk, Christiaan du Toit, Herman Snyman, Duane Christie, Tertius de Jager.

TDG vs TDR Dream11 prediction: TDG vs TDR Dream11 team

Here is the TDG vs TDR Dream11 team that is expected to bring you the maximum points:

Wicketkeeper – Ben Hall

All-rounders – George Klopper (vc), Jeff Black, Marlan Samarasinghe

Batsmen – Athula Senadeera (c), Rahul Nautiyal, Bivan Singh, Christiaan du Toit

Bowlers – Charles Hayward, Arul Arjun, Herman Snyman

TDG vs TDR Dream11 prediction

TDG start off as favourites as per our TDG vs TDR match prediction and TDG vs TDR Dream11 team.

TDG vs TDR Dream11 prediction: TDG vs TDR live streaming

The TDG vs TDR live streaming can be found on SportsTiger, who are also the official broadcast partners of the competition.

Please note that the above TDG vs TDR Dream11 prediction, TDG vs TDR Dream11 team and TDG vs TDR Dream11 Top Picks are based on our own analysis. The TDG vs TDR Dream11 team and TDG vs TDR Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

