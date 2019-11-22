MR W Vs MS W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Squads And Other Match Details

Melbourne Renegades Women will face Melbourne Stars Women in the 44th match of the Women's Big Bash League 2019/20. The match which will be played at the Eastern Oval,Ballarat on Saturday, November 23 at 8:30 AM IST. Jessica Duffin will captain the Melbourne Renegades and Elyse Villani will lead the Melbourne Stars. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

Squads and Favourable Dream11

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Melbourne Renegades Women:

Jessica Duffin (captain), Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Lea Tahuhu, Carly Leeson, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Claire Koski, Maitlan Brown, Molly Strano, Makinley Blows, Erica Kershaw, Courtney Webb, Josephine Dooley, and Courtney Neale.

Melbourne Stars Women:

Elyse Villani (captain), Erin Osborne, Holly Ferling, Mignon du Preez, Lizelle Lee, Katey Martin, Kristen Beams, Angela Reakes, Emma Inglis, Alana King, Annabel Sutherland, Nicole Faltum, Chloe Rafferty, Nicola Hancock, Lucy Cripps, Tess Flintoff, and Madeline Penna.

Favourable Dream11

Wicket-keepers: Nicole Faltum

Batsmen: Jessica Duffin, Elyse Villani, Lizelle Lee (vice-captain), Mignon du Preez

All-Rounders: Danielle Wyatt (captain), Erin Osborne, Madeline Penna

Bowlers: Molly Strano, Georgia Wareham, Maitlan Brown

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Form Guide

The Melbourne Renegades are currently fifth in the league rankings. They have won five matches out of their ten. Their last match was against the Brisbane Heat and was won by the latter by six runs. Their best batsmen were Danni Wyatt and Maitlan Brown. Their best bowlers were Georgia Wareham and Molly Strano.

The Melbourne Stars are last in the league and have only won one out of their ten matches. Their last match was against the Perth Scorchers and was won by the Scorchers with nine wickets in hand. Their best batsmen were Meg Lanning and Amy Jones. Their best bowlers were Samantha Betts and Heather Graham. Hence, the Renegades will go in as favourites to win the Melbourne derby.

