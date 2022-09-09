MS Dhoni And Kapil Dev Give Pleasant Surprise To Fans With Visit To US Open 2022: WATCH

Former India captains MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev were recently spotted together at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, watching a game of tennis at the ongoing US Open. Both Dhoni and Kapil have achieved similar feats for the country. They belong to the exclusive list of captains who have helped their country win the ICC Cricket World Cup. The two Indian greats were seen enjoying the quarterfinal match between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannick Sinner on Wednesday.

MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev watch US Open 2022 match

Kapil Dev, the 1983 World Cup-winning captain, took to his official Instagram handle to share a picture with Dhoni from the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna was also spotted enjoying his time as he was seen seated between Dhoni and Kapil. "US Open," Kapil wrote in the caption of the post. The post has garnered more than 45,000 likes since being shared on September 8.

Kapil Dev won the World Cup in 1983 despite being dubbed underdogs at that year's tournament. MS Dhoni, on the other hand, won the World Cup for the country in 2011. Dhoni smashed a powerful six over the long-on region to win the second World Cup for India. Dhoni is also the only captain in the world to have won all three ICC trophies, including the T20 World Cup, Cricket World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy.

US Open 2022: Alcaraz beats Sinner

As far as the match between Alcaraz and Sinner is concerned, it turned out to be one of the most interesting games in the history of the sport. The match lasted for five hours and 15 minutes and eventually became the second-longest US Open match in history. The five-set marathon saw Alcaraz winning the match 3-6, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (0), 5-7, 6-3 against Sinner.

Alcaraz, whose five-set victory over 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic ended at 2:23 a.m. on Tuesday, reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and is the youngest man to get that far at the U.S. Open since Pete Sampras won the title at 19 in 1990. Alcaraz, who has a chance to move up to No. 1 in the rankings next week, will face No. 22 Frances Tiafoe of the United States on Friday.

