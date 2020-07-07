MS Dhoni Birthday: CSK Teammates Reveal Best Memories Of 'Thala' In Special Video; Watch

Indian legendary cricketer MS Dhoni celebrated his 39th birthday on Tuesday. The 39-year-old is one of the most influential personalities in world cricket. MS Dhoni is one of the best cricketers and captains to have graced the modern game of cricket. The CSK captain has achieved unparalleled success as a captain in his stint with the Indian team.

MS Dhoni birthday: CSK squad wishes their captain in a unique video

MS Dhoni is the only cricketer to have won all the three ICC trophies (2011 World Cup, 2007 T20 Trophy and 2013 Champions Trophy). He has also led CSK to three IPL titles and two Champions League T20 titles. MS Dhoni has been instrumental in CSK's success in the IPL as he has always believed in retaining the core of the team. The MS Dhoni-led CSK is the only team in the IPL that has managed to qualify for the playoffs in all the seasons that they have been part of.

As MS Dhoni turned 39, the official Instagram handle of CSK uploaded a heart-warming video where members of the CSK squad wished the former India captain on his birthday. Some of the stars who feature in the video are Suresh Raina, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Imran Tahir, Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu among others. In the video, along with wishing MS Dhoni, players are seen recalling their favourite memories with the CSK captain. The video became an instant hit as fans lauded all the members of the CSK squad for taking some time out to wish their captain for the Dhoni birthday wishes.

Suresh Raina also went on to continue his Dhoni birthday wishes posts online by posting a throwback video of the Indian captain's near-to-masterful shooting skills, having practised at a range during his playing days for India. Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni were selected to play for India as part of the BCCI's Talent and Research Development Wing, coming from smaller towns or cities of the country.

Several cricketers who have played alongside MS Dhoni in the Indian Premier League (IPL) have given examples of his greatness and understanding of the game. One such cricketer is West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo. There is no doubt that Dwayne Bravo is a big admirer of the former Indian captain. Dwayne Bravo has always held MS Dhoni in high regard and has time and again credited the CSK captain for resurrecting his cricketing career by helping him rediscover himself. To pay tribute to MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo had announced that he was creating a special song for the 39-year-old.

On Monday, just a few hours before MS Dhoni turned 39, Bravo released the ‘Number 7’ song in which he highlights the achievements of the former India captain. The Bravo Dhoni song is a tribute to the legendary MS Dhoni for his contribution to the Indian cricket and CSK. Bravo also mentioned Sourav Ganguly, the current BCCI President and former India captain, in his song. It was Sourav Ganguly who gave MS Dhoni his biggest break by pushing him up the order to No.3 in a 2005 ODI against Pakistan in Vizag, in which he went to score 148, which was his first ODI hundred.

