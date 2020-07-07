MS Dhoni Birthday: CSK Captain's Watch Reportedly Worth 30% Of 1 Day's Salary In IPL

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni is widely regarded as one of the greatest wicketkeeper-batsman of all time. The cricketer also holds a much-decorated leadership hat, having led India to victory at the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 Cricket World Cup and numerous other series wins and title achievements. MS Dhoni is also one of the richest cricketers in the world due to his staggering Indian Premier League (IPL) riches through Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and from his various endorsement deals and investments.

MS Dhoni likes to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle and apparently, even the wristwatch he sports, costs quite a fortune. To commemorate the MS Dhoni birthday occasion, here is a look at a detailed analysis of his elegant timepiece and its worth in comparison to his IPL salary from CSK.

Also Read | MS Dhoni Birthday: Dwayne Bravo Releases Special 'Thala' Song For CSK Captain; Watch Video

MS Dhoni birthday: MS Dhoni IPL salary

During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, CSK retained MS Dhoni for the much-awaited season from their last year’s squad. The franchise retained the cricketer for â‚¹15 crore (US$2 million). An IPL event approximate runs for 51 days across different Indian venues. The MS Dhoni IPL salary for CSK’s 2020 campaign means that the cricketer is paid â‚¹29.4 lakh (US$39,239) per day.

MS Dhoni birthday: MS Dhoni watch

MS Dhoni is a brand ambassador of a luxury watchmaking company Panerai. The cricketer has popularised the brand by wearing their dashing Panerai Radiomir California wristwatch. The timepiece is estimated to be valued at â‚¹9.25 lakh (US$12,345), according to MensXP.

Interestingly, the exquisite MS Dhoni’s watch price means that it will account to nearly 30 percent of just one day of work in an IPL season for CSK.

Image credits: Panerai.com

Also Read | MS Dhoni Birthday: Greg Chappell Recalls Rightly Predicting CSK Captain Would Lead India

MS Dhoni birthday: MS Dhoni net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the MS Dhoni net worth figure is estimated to be Rs.760 crore (US$101 million) as of March 2020. This MS Dhoni net worth figure comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player. The aforementioned MS Dhoni net worth also includes his salary from participating in IPL for CSK.

MS Dhoni also earns money through numerous endorsement deals and through his various business ventures. The cricketer is the co-owner of a popular Hockey India League team Ranchi Rays. He also co-owns Chennaiyin FC, a football club from Indian Super League. Additionally, the esteemed wicketkeeper-batsman is associated in brand endorsement deals with Orient Electric, Snickers, Indigo Paints among several others.

Also Read | MS Dhoni Birthday: CSK Captain's Total IPL Earnings Nearly 1/5th Of Cricketer's Net Worth

MS Dhoni birthday: MS Dhoni age

MS Dhoni turned 39 on Tuesday, July 7. While the decorated cricketer is nearing his retirement age, he still looked in “great touch” at the CSK training camp in April earlier this year, according to his teammates. MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from the game since the 2019 World Cup in England and is expected to make a return to top-flight cricket in the IPL 2020.

Also Read | MS Dhoni Birthday: CSK Captain Names Favourite Tamil Actors, Excludes Kamal Haasan In List

Disclaimer: The above MS Dhoni net worth, MS Dhoni watch and MS Dhoni IPL salary from CSK information are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the MS Dhoni net worth. MS Dhoni watch and MS Dhoni IPL salary from CSK figures.

Image credit: Panerai.com and IPLT20.com