MS Dhoni Birthday: When Superstar Revealed Bank Balance That Would Make Him Secure & Happy

India's veteran cricketer MS Dhoni celebrated his 39th birthday on Tuesday. The wicketkeeper-batsman is one of the most influential personalities in world cricket. MS Dhoni has been playing for India for over a decade and a half. The former Indian captain is known for his astute understanding of the game and the way he calculates and approaches an innings. His calculative nature and accuracy with numbers is not just restricted on the field. In fact, even off the field, MS Dhoni is just as effective in this regard.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni birthday: The question CSK captain 'apparently hates' being asked by journalists

MS Dhoni birthday: CSK captain's precision with numbers is mind-boggling

An example of how good MS Dhoni was with numbers was narrated by Greg Chappell during an interview with ESPNCricinfo. It was Greg Chappell's first series on Indian soil as the coach of the India team when Sri Lanka were beaten 6-1. In that series, MS Dhoni was the top scorer with 346 runs at a brilliant strike rate of nearly 120.

During one of the matches when India were chasing, MS Dhoni told Chappell that if he could survive the first 13 balls, he would win the match. Speaking about the same, Chappell said that he doesn't know how Dhoni came to that number and he didn't even ask him. However, Chappell said that Dhoni had the air of a man who knew he could do the job.

This isn't the only case of Dhoni's precision with numbers. In fact, the CSK captain used to tell his close friend who later turned into his manager, Arun Pandey, that the day his bank balance reached ₹63 lakh, it would be enough for him to retire from cricket as he could have a safe and happy life back in Ranchi with his family. No one knows how he calculated those numbers, but his self-assurance was evident. Little would he know that the MS Dhoni house itself would be worth ₹6 crore in the future, which is nearly 10 times that amount.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni birthday: LaLiga wishes 'India's greatest captain' as MS Dhoni turns 39

MS Dhoni birthday: MS Dhoni net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the MS Dhoni net worth figure is estimated to be ₹760 crore (US$101 million) as of March 2020. This MS Dhoni net worth figure comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player. The aforementioned MS Dhoni net worth also includes his salary from participating in IPL for CSK.

MS Dhoni also earns money through numerous endorsement deals and through his various business ventures. The cricketer is the co-owner of a popular Hockey India League team Ranchi Rays. He also co-owns Chennaiyin FC, a football club from Indian Super League. Additionally, the esteemed wicketkeeper-batsman is associated in brand endorsement deals with Orient Electric, Snickers, Indigo Paints among several others.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni birthday: Factor that made stylish keeper-batsman become 'Captain Cool' revealed

MS Dhoni birthday: MS Dhoni IPL salary

MS Dhoni made his IPL debut for CSK in the inaugural edition of the tournament (2008). Since 2008, the veteran has contested all 12 IPL seasons (between 2008 and 2019). While MS Dhoni spent the majority of those 12 seasonal camps at CSK, he also played for Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017.

During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, the CSK franchise retained the cricketer for the much-awaited 13th edition of the tournament. The MS Dhoni IPL salary, cumulative of all 13 seasons, places him among some of the highest-paid cricketers of the cash-rich T20 league. As per his performance across IPL auctions and trading windows, the MS Dhoni IPL salary amounts to approximately ₹137.84 crore (US$18.4 million).

Interestingly, his staggering IPL salary figures means that it accounts to nearly 1/5th, or basically 18 percent value of overall MS Dhoni net worth of ₹760 crore (US$101 million).

While Dhoni earned ₹6 crore per season from 2008-2010, that valued rose to ₹8.2 crore from 2011-2013. From 2014-2017, although Dhoni had to play for RPS, that number still shot up to ₹12.5 crore per season. Once CSK returned to the fold in 2018, the value reached ₹15 crore per season.

Disclaimer: The above MS Dhoni net worth and MS Dhoni IPL salary from CSK information are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the MS Dhoni net worth and MS Dhoni IPL salary from CSK figures.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni birthday: Greg Chappell recalls rightly predicting CSK captain would lead India

IMAGE COURTESY: TWITTER/PROSHILLONG