MS Dhoni Birthday: LaLiga Wishes 'India's Greatest Captain' As MS Dhoni Turns 39

Former India captain MS Dhoni celebrates his 39th birthday on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper is widely regarded as one of the greatest captains to ever play the game and is the only skipper to win all ICC trophies in his career. The MS Dhoni birthday wishes have poured in from across the globe and LaLiga has joined in wishing the former Indian captain on his 39th birthday.

MS Dhoni birthday wishes: LaLiga wishes India's decorated captain as MS Dhoni turns 39

LaLiga took to Facebook on Tuesday to wish former Indian captain, MS Dhoni, on his birthday. LaLiga shared a famous quote by the CSK skipper and called him the greatest Indian skipper in history. LaLiga quoted MS Dhoni's words when the wicket-keeper had said that he believes in giving more than 100 percent on the field and does not worry about whether the team wins or loses. MS Dhoni had said that the commitment on the field is his victory and not the result. LaLiga fans in India were pleased to see the Spanish top-flight league wish MS Dhoni on his birthday.

MS Dhoni birthday wishes pour in as MS Dhoni turns 39

Ms Dhoni's successor and Team India captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter to wish the CSK captain while coach Ravi Shastri also joined in on wishing the wicket-keeper batsman. The 2011 World Cup-winning skipper's CSK teammate and West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo released a song in tribute to the Captain Cool's cricketing genius. Team India and CSK star Kedar Jadhav, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravi Ashwin and Umesh Yadav also joined in with their respective MS Dhoni birthday wishes on Tuesday. Dhoni last played for India in the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand and since then has been on a sabbatical. The 39-year-old was slated to make a comeback during the IPL 2020, but the tournament was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MS Dhoni birthday wishes: MS Dhoni favourite football club

Super happy to say Gulf unites me with my first love.Happy 2 welcome my fav club @ManUtd to the @cruisestation family! #UnitedForGulf — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) March 14, 2016

MS Dhoni's love for football is well documented and he can usually be seen playing the game during Team India training. In fact, the former Indian skipper started out as a goalkeeper before his coach convinced him to don the gloves behind the stumps for his school. The CSK skipper supports Premier League giants Manchester United and it is rumoured that he wears the No. 7 as a tribute to the Red Devils. The No. 7 is the most iconic and revered shirt number at Old Trafford and is also MS Dhoni's birth date. The former Indian captain, who endorsed Gulf Oil, had congratulated them for their association with Manchester United and even chanted Glory Glory Man United, the club's famous chant in one of their videos. Manchester United, in return, wished MS Dhoni well after he stepped down from captaincy in 2017.

(Image Credit: LaLiga Facebook, ICC Twitter)