MS Dhoni Has Been Excluded From India's Training Camp At Motera Stadium; Here's Why

Team India are reportedly set to to resume training with a national camp at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. The dates are yet to be finalised for the same. Virat & Co. will be seen together on the field for the first time in nearly five months as all the cricketing events had come to a standstill due to the ongoing global pandemic. However, it has also been learned that Mahendra Singh Dhoni will not be a part of the setup.

Why Dhoni is not in the scheme of things?

MS Dhoni's exclusion might come as a surprise for many die-hard fans of the game, but there is a reason why the veteran stumper is not a part of the setup. Mahi was left out of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s central contract list for the 2020-21 season as he had not played any competitive cricket after India's heartbreaking World Cup 2019 exit on July 10, 2019, and has been on a sabbatical from the game since then. As per reports, only the BCCI contracted players will be a part of the national training camp in Ahmedabad.

The 2011 World Cup-winning skipper was all set to lead the Chennai Super Kings in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has been suspended indefinitely as of now due to the ongoing global pandemic. CSK were all set to lock horns against their arch-rivals and defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium At the same time, MS was also going to make his return to competitive cricket.

Meanwhile, according to multiple sources, it has been learned that the 13th edition of the IPL will be played in UAE from September 26 to November 7 and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is waiting for the government's permission for the same.

At the same time neither the team management nor the cricket board itself has confirmed anything on MS Dhoni's future in the 22 yards.

