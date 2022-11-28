MS Dhoni Grooves To Bollywood Songs While Partying With Pandya Brothers In Dubai: Watch

Days after having successfully led the Indian team to a T20I series triumph over New Zealand, Hardik Pandya enjoyed his time off with former India captain MS Dhoni and wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan. In a video shared by Pandya, the likes of Dhoni and Ishan were spotted shaking their legs on famous Bollywood tracks.

MS Dhoni joins Pandya brothers on the dance floor

Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni were spotted dancing to some popular Bollywood songs. The former Team India skipper sported a black suit and white shirt and even did the sing-along with rapper Badshah. Pandya and Dhoni were also joined by Ishan Kishan and Hardik's elder brother Krunal Pandya. After pulling off excellent dance moves, MS Dhoni showcased his DJ skills too.

A look at Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni's 2022 season so far

MS Dhoni's last appearance in a competitive match came for the Chennai Super Kings during the IPL 2022 in May. He will next seen during IPL 2023 where he will be leading CSK yet again. Under the guidance of MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings are one of the most decorated teams after Mumbai Indians with four titles. Dhoni would hope to win IPL 2023 title for the CSK and finish his IPL career on a memorable note.

As for Hardik, he is enjoying a purple patch in his career. Since making his comeback to competitive cricket in March this year, the all-rounder has been pretty impressive with bat and ball and has shown his leadership skills as well. Hardik led Gujarat Titans to IPL 2022 trophy in his maiden season as the captain after which he was chosen to lead the Indian team for the Ireland series. Recently, Pandya featured in the T20I series against New Zealand where he lead the team to 1-0 series win against the Kiwis.