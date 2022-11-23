'He Is An Unfortunate Case': Hardik Pandya On Sanju Samson Not Making It To India's XI

Sanju Samson was one of the most talked about players during the recently concluded three-match T20I series between India and New Zealand, despite not featuring in the playing XI even for one match. Samson was left to warm the bench in the last T20I matches after the series opener was washed out completely due to rain. While India won the 2nd T20I by 65 runs after defending their total of 192 runs, the series finale ended with a tie by DLS method due to rain interruption.

Meanwhile, during the post-match press conference on Tuesday, India’s skipper Hardik Pandya was asked about the players who couldn’t make it to the playing XI. Answering the reporters, Pandya revealed he always keeps the door open for players to come and talk with him. At the same time, the star all-rounder also mentioned Samson in his comments and said it was unfortunate that the Rajasthan Royals skipper couldn’t play even once.

‘My doors are always open to come,’ says Hardik Pandya; Watch

“My doors are always open to come & chat with me - I understand their feelings & always want to keep a healthy atmosphere, Sanju Samson is an unfortunate case, for a strategic reason, we couldn't play him," Pandya said. Samson has remained in the headlines for the same reason for most of the second half of 2022. Interestingly, the 28-year-old has a better average than other Team India players this year.

Interesting stats about Sanju Samson in 2022

The Kerala-based cricketer has scored 39 off 25, 18 off 12, 77 off 42, 30* off 23, and 15 off 11 in his last five T20I innings this year. He was part of the playing XI in only six games in 2022. However, Samson’s batting average this year stands at 44.75, which is better than several players who have been given more chances. These players include Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, and Dinesh Karthik, among others.

It is pertinent to mention that Samson was among the top 10 highest run scorers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. He scored 458 runs in 17 games, at a strike rate of 146.79. In the meantime, Rajasthan Royals went on to finish as the runners-up in the IPL 2022 after losing to debutants Gujarat Titans in the summit clash.