MS Dhoni Hailed By Ex-employers Indian Railways In Heartening Tweet, Netizens Applaud

Former India cricket captain MS Dhoni announced his international retirement on August 15, while India celebrated it's 73rd Independence Day. To do that, he shared a video on his Instagram handle which showed the compilation of his journey within 3 minutes and 52 seconds.

MS Dhoni had a decorated career and following the MS Dhoni retirement news which the CSK skipper shared himself, social media was flooded with tributes and wishes for the Ranchi stalwart. Dhoni made his debut in 2004 against Bangladesh and went on to lead the Men in Blue to win the ICC 2011 World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 and the 2007 T20 World Cup, becoming the first captain to win all the 3 titles.

Dhoni retirement: Indian Railways tribute to CSK skipper

"MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", the biopic on the cricketer, which was released in 2016, shows the cricketer working as a ticket collector at Kharagpur Station and can be seen running from one platform to another, from handing over quota charts to collecting fine from passengers. The Ministry of Railways, in their tweet, wrote that they will miss MS Dhoni as a great performer and also someone who made India proud along with sharing Dhoni’s artwork. Here's the tweet from the Ministry of Railways -

Cheers to the man who started his career with Indian Railways and ended with making India proud. We will miss you as a great performer.@msdhoni#MSDhoni#MSDhoni7 pic.twitter.com/qV5QpUa7og — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 16, 2020

Dhoni retirement: Fans react to Indian Railways tweet

Salute to M S Dhoni. https://t.co/j3f8CGRDWq — CA. KAUSIK GHOSH (@CaKausik) August 17, 2020

Mahi Bhai You are one of the Hero of India and now left the game by making another Captain as Virat & a very Strong Team India onwards, We love you 🇮🇳🙏 https://t.co/fH9Fu5PPOt — Keshav Galav (@keshavgalav1) August 16, 2020

Dhoni retirement: Dhoni net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the MS Dhoni net worth figure is estimated to be ₹760 crore (US$101 million) as of March 2020. His net worth figure comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player. The aforementioned MS Dhoni net worth also comprises of his salary from participating in IPL for CSK.

Additionally, MS Dhoni earns money through his numerous endorsement deals and his various business ventures. The cricketer is the co-owner of a popular Hockey India League team Ranchi Rays. He also co-owns Chennaiyin FC, a football club from Indian Super League. Additionally, the esteemed wicketkeeper-batsman is associated in brand endorsement deals with Orient Electric, Snickers, Indigo Paints among several others.

The CSK skipper bags a salary of ₹15 crores to play for the Chennai Super Kings every year. He also boasts of major endorsement deals throughout his career with brands like Gulf Oil, TVS Motors, Sony Bravia, Dream11, SBI Mutual Funds and more. Dhoni earns ₹3.5-4.5 crore per endorsement according to a marketing executive in a recent Economic Times report.

Disclaimer: The above MS Dhoni net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

