MS Dhoni Would Reportedly Charge THIS Amount For Brand Endorsements Post Retirement

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni, on August 15, announced his retirement from international cricket. However, the cricketer will still be seen in action when he will pad up for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. His appearance in the IPL 2020 will also mark his return to competitive cricket ever since he last represented Team India in July 2019.

MS Dhoni’s brand valuation since giving up captaincy in 2017

MS Dhoni is one of the richest cricketers in the world. Moreover, in June 2015, Forbes ranked him as 23rd among highest-paid athletes in the world and the highest-paid cricketer in the world. However, his brand value seemed to have hit a minor bump when he relinquished his captaincy in January 2017. Brands like PepsiCo among others decided to discontinue their association with MS Dhoni and decided to invest in younger cricketers like Virat Kohli instead. The wicketkeeper-batsman struck a similar bump when he retired from Tests, as his number of brand endorsements fell down from 18 in 2014 to 10 in 2016, according to a report by Zeebiz.

Albeit his depreciating value, several market experts still believe that MS Dhoni is still a strong brand who can anchor many innings off the field as well. Moreover, his value seems to have gained traction again, as per a Duff & Phelps Celebrity Brand Valuation study of 2019. As per the study, MS Dhoni was placed as ninth among biggest Indian celebrity brand earners, an improvement by three places from his 12th position in 2018.

On the aftermath of MS Dhoni retirement news, Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB) Chief Mentor Sandeep Goyal spoke in high regards about the cricketer with the Economic Times. Goyal said that 'Brand Dhoni' has been like the lamp that burns brightest before it dies out, thus referring to the traction he was gaining off late for his brand value. Indigo Paints Managing Director Hemant Jalan also spoke in similar veins by saying brands still want to associate with MS Dhoni because he is a very “likeable and recognisable face”. As of now, Indigo Paints is one of the brands in MS Dhoni’s portfolio.

Coca-Cola, another popular brand that Dhoni endorses, confirmed to the publication that it will continue its association with the former India captain irrespective of his retirement. However, an unnamed marketing executive, who is said to often negotiate deals with Dhoni, claims that at his peak, he earned ₹8-10 crore per endorsement per year. However, in recent times, that value has dropped to ₹3.5-4.5 crore per year, which he claims will remain the same whether he plays the IPL or not, let alone retiring from international cricket.

According to The New Indian Express, MS Dhoni's business manager Mihir Diwakar claimed recently that the CSK captain has recently invested in an indigenous organic fertilizers brand called Neo Global. The plan is expected to go ahead after he will present a formal proposal to the cricketer around the time he is playing the IPL 2020 in the UAE. Diwakar's statement goes in line with Dhoni recently expressing his interest in taking up organic farming more seriously and buying a Mahindra tractor specifically for the same in his farmhouse.

How much is MS Dhoni net worth?

According to caknowledge.com, the MS Dhoni net worth figure is estimated to be ₹760 crore (US$101 million) as of March 2020. His net worth figure comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player. The aforementioned MS Dhoni net worth also comprises of his salary from participating in IPL for CSK.

Additionally, MS Dhoni earns money through his numerous endorsement deals and his various business ventures. The cricketer is the co-owner of a popular Hockey India League team Ranchi Rays. He also co-owns Chennaiyin FC, a football club from Indian Super League. Additionally, the esteemed wicketkeeper-batsman is associated in brand endorsement deals with Orient Electric, Snickers, Indigo Paints among several others.

How much is MS Dhoni IPL salary for 2020 season?

The MS Dhoni IPL salary for the 2020 season is ₹15 crore (US$2.1 million). He was retained for the aforementioned amount by the CSK franchise during the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window.

Disclaimer: The above MS Dhoni net worth and MS Dhoni IPL salary for CSK information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the MS Dhoni net worth and MS Dhoni IPL salary for CSK figures.

