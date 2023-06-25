MS Dhoni Has A Tough Time Picking His Favourite Chocolate While Playing Mobile Game- WATCH

Why you're reading this: MS Dhoni, one of the world's greatest cricket captains, has left an indelible mark on the sport. From the 2007 T20 World Cup to the 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy, Dhoni's leadership played a pivotal role in India's path to glory. As a result, he has garnered immense admiration and respect from fans all across the globe. Although Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020, he continues to hold a special place in the hearts of his followers.

Under Dhoni's leadership, Chennai Super Kings recently lifted its record-equalling fifth IPL title

After winning the IPL 2023, Dhoni revealed he will try and come back next season as a gift for his fans

Dhoni underwent knee surgery after the conclusion of IPL 2023 in Mumbai

Dhoni has a tough time picking his chocolate

Presently, MS Dhoni is active only in the Indian Premier League, where he represents the Chennai Super Kings. This means that fans rarely catch a glimpse of their beloved player when the IPL is not underway. However, social media occasionally manages to capture Dhoni's moments, and the latest viral video is nothing short of a delight for his fans.

The video circulating online shows Dhoni aboard a flight, where an air hostess offers him chocolates. In the footage, Dhoni could be seen playing 'Candy Crush' on his tablet. The video brought joy to his fans, who cherish every opportunity to see their favorite player. Dhoni was apparently flying to his hometown in Jharkhand, where only budget airlines fly.

Kasi Viswanathan, the CEO of CSK, recently disclosed that Dhoni had been struggling with a knee injury. Despite the ordeal, Dhoni never complained to anyone and played the entire season of IPL 2023. His dedication and commitment to the game and his team remained unwavering.

During CSK's triumphant IPL 2023 campaign, Dhoni did not miss a single match. He led his team from the front, ensuring their fifth IPL title. However, to address his knee issue, the former Indian captain underwent surgery at a hospital in Mumbai earlier this month.

