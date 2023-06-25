Ishant Sharma Reveals When Dhoni Got Angry With Kohli: 'You Knew We Were A Batter Short'

Why you're reading this: Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni is known for his cool and calm nature on and off the field and also has taken the Indian cricket team to many milestones during his captaincy tenure. Dhoni also had a pretty healthy relationship with team batsman Virat Kohli and both players together have also won many games for the country.

3 things you need to know

MS Dhoni retired from international cricket in August 2020

MS Dhoni's last international match was against New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final

After MS Dhoni left the Indian team's captaincy, Virat Kohli took over as the captain

Has MS Dhoni ever been angry with Virat Kohli? Ishant Sharma answers

Apart from being calm and composed on and off the field, there have been moments when former Team India captain MS Dhoni has vented his anger on the team players. Even Virat Kohli has faced MS Dhoni's anger, as per Indian team fast bowler Ishant Sharma.

Ishant Sharma who recently interacted with Ranveer Allahbadia on his YouTube channel TRS Clips Hindi, spoke on many events that took place inside the dressing room. He also shared a moment when MS Dhoni had vented out his anger on Virat Kohli. Ishant said,

The Test match got bogged down and Cheeku (Virat Kohli) got out: Ishant Sharma

We were playing against Australia, Shikhar Dhawan's first match. The Test match got stuck in the second innings, we won but the Test match got stuck in the second innings. Shikhar could not bat in the second innings as he had fractured his thumb. The Test match got bogged down and Cheeku (Virat Kohli) got out. After winning the match, Mahi Bhai (MS Dhoni) said to Cheeku, 'When you know that we are a short batsman then why was there no need to play that shot?'. He did not get angry but said one thing and made Virat realize it.

MS Dhoni is now only seen playing for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League and once again led his team to the title when they defeated Gujarat Titans in the final of the 16th edition of the cash-rich league. This was CSK's fifth IPL title and they also became the joint most successful team in the tournament along with Mumbai Indians.