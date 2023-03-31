Last Updated:

MS Dhoni Makes First Statement On New 'Impact Player' Rule In IPL 2023

IPL 2023: Under the newly-introduce 'Impact Player' rule, a batter or bowler can be replaced in the middle of the game as per the match situation, to make it more exciting.

Cricket News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
IPL 2023

Image: IPL/Jio Cinema


Having an impact player is a luxury as it makes decision making easier, Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni said on Friday.

Under the newly-introduce 'Impact Player' rule, a batter or bowler can be replaced in the middle of the game as per the match situation, to make it more exciting.

IPL 2023: Dhoni on Impact player rule

"It's a luxury to have (impact player). It becomes slightly easy to take the decision because you can use it at any time," Dhoni said at the toss for the tournament opener between CSK and Gujarat Titans.

ALSO READ | GT vs CSK Live Score - Check GT vs CSK Live Score IPL 2023

But the World Cup-winning captain feels the rule will reduce the role of an all-rounder in the team.

"Influence of all-rounder has become slightly less because of the rule," Dhoni added. 

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com