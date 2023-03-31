Quick links:
Image: IPL/Twitter
Rashid Khan has been named the player of the for picking up 2 wickets for 26 runs. He also helped Gujarat finish the game with the ball.
Gujarat Titans defeated Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets in the opening match of IPL 2023. Shubman Gill played masterful knock.
Vijay Shankar has been dismissed by Hangargekar for 27 off 21 balls. GT are 156/5 in 18 overs.
GT vs CSK Latest score of IPL match: Vijay Shankar rebuilding the innings for Gujarat Titans after fall of three quick wickets. GT are 156/4 in 17.5 overs.
GT vs CSK Latest score of IPL match: Tushar Deshpande has dismissed Shubman Gill for 63 off 36 balls. GT are 138/4 in 14.6 Overs.
GT vs CSK Latest score of IPL match: Hardik Pandya has been dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja for 8 off 11 balls. GT 111/3 in 12.1 overs.
GT vs CSK Latest score of IPL match: Shubman Gill has scored a half-century in the first match of IPL 2023. GT are 109/2 in 11.2 overs.
GT vs CSK Latest score of IPL match: Sai Sudharsan has been dismissed for 22 by Hangargekar. Gujarat Titans 90/2 in 9.3 overs.
GT vs CSK Latest score of IPL match: Sai Sudharsan has come in place of an injured Kane Williamson as first impact player substitute for Gujarat Titans.
GT vs CSK Latest score of IPL match: Wriddhiman Saha has been dismissed by Rajvardhan Hangargekar for 25 off 16 balls. GT 37/1 in 3.5 overs.
GT vs CSK Latest score of IPL match: Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill have forged a 30-run opening partnership. Gujarat Titans are 30/0 in 3.2 overs.
GT vs CSK Latest score of IPL match: Ambati Rayudu has been replaced by Tusahar Deshpande as the first-ever Impact substitute in the IPL.
Chennai Super Kings post 178/7 in 20 overs. Gaikwad scores 92 off 50 balls. Dhoni remains unbeaten at 14 off 7 balls.
GT vs CSK Latest score of IPL match: Shivam Dube has been dismissed by Mohammed Shami for 19 off 18 balls. CSK 163/7 in 18.3 overs.
GT vs CSK Latest score of IPL match: Hardik Pandya dismissed Ravindra Jadeja for 1 off 2 balls. CSK 153/6 in 17.4 overs.
Gaikwad has been dismissed by Alzarri Joseph for 92 off 50 balls. CSK 151/5 in 17.1 overs.
Josh Little claims his first IPL wicket in the form of the experienced Ambati Rayudu. He clean bowled Rayudu for 12 off 12 balls. CSK 121/4 in 13 overs.
Looks like the season has already finished for Kane Williamson even before it could start properly. Williamson suffered a knee injury while fielding near the boundary line.
GT vs CSK Latest score of IPL: Ruturaj Gaikwad is playing a spectacular knock against Gujarat Titans in Match 1 of IPL 2023.
Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed his maiden fifty of IPL 2023. He is looking in terrific form against Gujarat titans in Match 1 of the season.
GT vs CSK IPL match score: Ruturaj Gaikwad launched two effortless sixes over extra cover.
GT vs CSK IPL match score: Moeen Ali finally departs as Wriddhiman Saha caught a brilliant catch behind the stumps. Rashid Khan has his first wicket of this edition.
GT vs CSK IPL match score: Rashid Khan appears to be picked up the prized wicket of Moeen Ali but review showed the ball was pitched outside leg.
GT vs CSK IPL match score: Joshua Little hasn't had the perfect start as he has gone for 15 runs in his maiden IPL over against CSK.
GT vs CSK IPL score: Mohammed Shami registers his 100th wicket in the IPL as he dismisses Devon Conway with a peach of a delivery.
GT vs CSK IPL score: Hardik Pandya is doing the second over but Ruturaj Gaikwad sends his first ball to the fence.
GT vs CSK IPL score: CSK manage just two runs in the first over.
GT vs CSK score of IPL: Chris Gayle is commenting on the IPL for the first time.
GT vs CSK Latest score of IPL: Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway opened the batting for Chennai, while Mohammed Shami took the new ball for Gujarat Titans.
GT vs CSK Latest score of IPL match: Josh Little is all set to become the first Irish player to play in the IPL. He is part of Gujarat Titans' playing XI for Match 1 of IPL 2023.