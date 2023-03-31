Last Updated:

GT Vs CSK, IPL 2023 Highlights: Gujarat Titans Beat Chennai Super Kings By 5 Wickets

CSK vs GT Live score of IPL match: The much-awaited IPL 2023 has started today. It is Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings in the season's opener. This is the space where you could catch IPL 2023 live score, GT vs CSK live score, GT vs CSK live updates, IPL live score, Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans live score, IPL first match score, today's match-all's here.

IPL 2023
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
CSK vs GT Live Score

Image: IPL/Twitter

pointer
00:04 IST, April 1st 2023
GT vs CSK Live Score: Rashid Khan wins the POTM award

Rashid Khan has been named the player of the for picking up 2 wickets for 26 runs. He also helped Gujarat finish the game with the ball. 

pointer
23:39 IST, March 31st 2023
GT vs CSK Live Score: Gujarat Titans win by 5 wickets

Gujarat Titans defeated Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets in the opening match of IPL 2023. Shubman Gill played masterful knock. 

pointer
23:30 IST, March 31st 2023
GT vs CSK Live Score: Vijay Shankar dismissed for 27

Vijay Shankar has been dismissed by Hangargekar for 27 off 21 balls. GT are 156/5 in 18 overs.

pointer
23:30 IST, March 31st 2023
GT vs CSK Live Updates: Vijay Shankar rebuilding for Gujarat

GT vs CSK Latest score of IPL match: Vijay Shankar rebuilding the innings for Gujarat Titans after fall of three quick wickets. GT are 156/4 in 17.5 overs.

pointer
23:10 IST, March 31st 2023
GT vs CSK Live Updates: Shubman Gill goes for 63 off 36 balls

GT vs CSK Latest score of IPL match: Tushar Deshpande has dismissed Shubman Gill for 63 off 36 balls. GT are 138/4 in 14.6 Overs.

pointer
22:55 IST, March 31st 2023
GT vs CSK Live Updates: Jadeja dismisses Pandya

GT vs CSK Latest score of IPL match: Hardik Pandya has been dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja for 8 off 11 balls. GT 111/3 in 12.1 overs.

pointer
22:52 IST, March 31st 2023
GT vs CSK Live Updates: Shubman Gill scores a fifty

GT vs CSK Latest score of IPL match: Shubman Gill has scored a half-century in the first match of IPL 2023. GT are 109/2 in 11.2 overs. 

pointer
22:44 IST, March 31st 2023
GT vs CSK Live Score: Hangargekar dismisses Sai Sudharsan

GT vs CSK Latest score of IPL match: Sai Sudharsan has been dismissed for 22 by Hangargekar. Gujarat Titans 90/2 in 9.3 overs.
 

pointer
22:23 IST, March 31st 2023
GT vs CSK Live Score: Sai Sudharsan comes in place of Kane Williamson

GT vs CSK Latest score of IPL match: Sai Sudharsan has come in place of an injured Kane Williamson as first impact player substitute for Gujarat Titans. 

pointer
22:20 IST, March 31st 2023
GT vs CSK Live Score: Hangargekar dismisses Saha

GT vs CSK Latest score of IPL match: Wriddhiman Saha has been dismissed by Rajvardhan Hangargekar for 25 off 16 balls. GT 37/1 in 3.5 overs.

pointer
22:12 IST, March 31st 2023
GT vs CSK Live Score: Saha, Gill forge a 30-run partnership

GT vs CSK Latest score of IPL match: Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill have forged a 30-run opening partnership. Gujarat Titans are 30/0 in 3.2 overs.

pointer
21:54 IST, March 31st 2023
GT vs CSK Live Score: Tushar Deshpande becomes first Impact substitute of IPL

GT vs CSK Latest score of IPL match: Ambati Rayudu has been replaced by Tusahar Deshpande as the first-ever Impact substitute in the IPL.

pointer
21:34 IST, March 31st 2023
GT vs CSK Live Score: CSK 178/7 in 20 overs

Chennai Super Kings post 178/7 in 20 overs. Gaikwad scores 92 off 50 balls. Dhoni remains unbeaten at 14 off 7 balls. 

pointer
21:24 IST, March 31st 2023
GT vs CSK Live Score: Dube goes for 19

GT vs CSK Latest score of IPL match: Shivam Dube has been dismissed by Mohammed Shami for 19 off 18 balls. CSK 163/7 in 18.3 overs. 

pointer
21:21 IST, March 31st 2023
GT vs CSK Live Score: Pandya dismisses Jadeja

GT vs CSK Latest score of IPL match: Hardik Pandya dismissed Ravindra Jadeja for 1 off 2 balls. CSK 153/6 in 17.4 overs. 

pointer
21:16 IST, March 31st 2023
GT vs CSK Live Score: Gaikwad goes for 92 off 50 balls

Gaikwad has been dismissed by Alzarri Joseph for 92 off 50 balls. CSK 151/5 in 17.1 overs.

pointer
20:48 IST, March 31st 2023
GT vs CSK Live Score: Ambati Rayudu goes for 12

Josh Little claims his first IPL wicket in the form of the experienced Ambati Rayudu. He clean bowled Rayudu for 12 off 12 balls. CSK 121/4 in 13 overs. 

pointer
20:45 IST, March 31st 2023
GT vs CSK Live Score: Kane Williamson injured

Looks like the season has already finished for Kane Williamson even before it could start properly. Williamson suffered a knee injury while fielding near the boundary line. 

pointer
20:42 IST, March 31st 2023
GT vs CSK Live Score: Gaikwad on fire

GT vs CSK Latest score of IPL: Ruturaj Gaikwad is playing a spectacular knock against Gujarat Titans in Match 1 of IPL 2023. 

pointer
20:36 IST, March 31st 2023
GT vs CSK Live Score: Gaikwad smashes fifty

Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed his maiden fifty of IPL 2023. He is looking in terrific form against Gujarat titans in Match 1 of the season. 

pointer
20:15 IST, March 31st 2023
GT vs CSK Live Score: Ruturaj Gaikwad seems to be in the mood

GT vs CSK IPL match score: Ruturaj Gaikwad launched two effortless sixes over extra cover.

pointer
20:09 IST, March 31st 2023
GT vs CSK Live Score: Rashid finally has his victim

GT vs CSK IPL match score: Moeen Ali finally departs as Wriddhiman Saha caught a brilliant catch behind the stumps. Rashid Khan has his first wicket of this edition.

pointer
20:09 IST, March 31st 2023
GT vs CSK Live Score: CSK survive a scare

GT vs CSK IPL match score: Rashid Khan appears to be picked up the prized wicket of Moeen Ali but review showed the ball was pitched outside leg.

pointer
19:55 IST, March 31st 2023
GT vs CSK Live Score: Joshua Little had an expensive over

GT vs CSK IPL match score: Joshua Little hasn't had the perfect start as he has gone for 15 runs in his maiden IPL over against CSK.

pointer
19:46 IST, March 31st 2023
GT vs CSK Live Score: Mohammed Shami picks the first wicket of IPL's 16th edition

GT vs CSK IPL score: Mohammed Shami registers his 100th wicket in the IPL as he dismisses Devon Conway with a peach of a delivery.

pointer
19:39 IST, March 31st 2023
GT vs CSK Live Score: Hardik Pandya comes to bowl

GT vs CSK IPL score: Hardik Pandya is doing the second over but Ruturaj Gaikwad sends his first ball to the fence.

pointer
19:39 IST, March 31st 2023
GT vs CSK Live Score: Gujarat make a good start

GT vs CSK IPL score: CSK manage just two runs in the first over.

pointer
19:39 IST, March 31st 2023
GT vs CSK Live Score: The universe boss is in the house

GT vs CSK score of IPL: Chris Gayle is commenting on the IPL for the first time.

pointer
19:32 IST, March 31st 2023
GT vs CSK Live Score: Ruturaj, Conway open batting for CSK

GT vs CSK Latest score of IPL: Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway opened the batting for Chennai, while Mohammed Shami took the new ball for Gujarat Titans.

pointer
19:28 IST, March 31st 2023
GT vs CSK Live Score: Josh Little set for IPL debut

GT vs CSK Latest score of IPL match: Josh Little is all set to become the first Irish player to play in the IPL. He is part of Gujarat Titans' playing XI for Match 1 of IPL 2023. 

COMMENT