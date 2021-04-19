MS Dhoni Memes Rule Social Media Despite 200th Match As CSK Captain Feat; Here Is Why

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has established himself as a top attraction in the Indian Premier League. The star wicketkeeper-batsman has led the Chennai Super Kings franchise since the inaugural edition of the cash-rich league. The CSK vs RR contest at the Wankhede Stadium was monumental for the champion cricketer in many ways as it was his 200th appearance as the CSK captain. However, fans found a reason to share MS Dhoni memes as the 39-year-old dived full-stretch in desperation to save his wicket. Fans also made fun at the cricketer's expense as he failed to contribute with the bat on yet another occasion.

MS Dhoni IPL 2021: Netizens share MS Dhoni memes during CSK vs RR clash

The incident took place in the 15th over of CSK innings as MS Dhoni nudged Rahul Tewatia's delivery and attempted to steal a quick single. However, the non-striker Ravindra Jadeja was not interested in the run and sent the CSK captain back. The player was forced to dive full stretch to survive a run-out appeal from the Rajasthan Royals. A certain section of social media targeted the player for his approach as they compared the incident to his run-out in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final where he did not put in the dive to save his wicket.

Look that dive

You answer this Frist pic.twitter.com/UO7DFGwuyu — Yash cult à²¯à³à²µ â˜£ï¸ (@Yashwood17) April 19, 2021

Moreover, the player has failed to make an impact with the bat in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league. While he failed to open his account in CSK's opening game of the season, he could only manage 18 runs in 17 deliveries against the Rajasthan Royals as well. More MS Dhoni memes flooded the internet as the seasoned campaigner once again had an underwhelming outing as a batsman.

Me when they show dhoni on screen : pic.twitter.com/KfFnfiuC2Q — akshayaya7 (@sharamkardixit) April 19, 2021

MS Dhoni' heat map in IPL 2021 pic.twitter.com/mWfy00I5Mh — . (@sanket7262) April 19, 2021

Dhoni's 18(17) test knock doesn't look that bad now eh? pic.twitter.com/Sr3o8SmSDL — Vish âš¡ (@WHUVish__) April 19, 2021

CSK vs RR live updates

Sanju Samson won the toss for RR and asked MS Dhoni and co. to bat first on the surface. The CSK have posted an impressive score of 188 after the completion of 20 overs. While Faf du Plessis was the highest scorer for the batting teams with 33 runs, Moeen Ali (26), Ambati Rayudu (27) and Dwayne Bravo (20*) also chipped in with useful contributions. Left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya claimed three wickets in the game.

CSK ultimately pocketed the contest by 45 runs as the RR side could only manage to score 143 in response. While Jos Buttler did set the tone of the run-chase with a magnificent 49 at the top of the order, Ravindra Jadeja helped CSK make a comeback into the game by picking up the vital wickets of Jos Buttler and Shivam Dube in quick succession.

Image source: Chennai Super Kings Instagram