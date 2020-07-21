MS Dhoni's Name Used By Police In Tamil Nadu City To Spread Social Distancing Awareness

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni’s popularity knows no bounds. As India continues its fight against the contagious coronavirus disease, some people can still be seen defying the Indian government’s social distancing norms, as evidenced by several arrests across the country. Amidst the rising coronavirus cases in the country, Tiruppur Police recently used the name of MS Dhoni in a witty manner, so as to spread the importance of maintaining social distancing during the global pandemic.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Called 'bears' By IPL Pundit Dean Jones

MS Dhoni’s name initials used in a coronavirus awareness campaign

On Monday, July 20, the Tiruppur City Police took to their social media platforms and shared an image of veteran wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni. They also used the cricketer’s name in a unique way so as to spread awareness among the citizens against the contagious nature of the disease. In the caption, they used his initials MSD and wrote “maintain social distancing”.

Tiruppur is a city in the state of Tamil Nadu. Interestingly, MS Dhoni represents Tamil Nadu’s capital city Chennai through the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The cricketer has been the captain of CSK ever since the inaugural edition of the tournament.

Also Read | MS Dhoni Vs Virat Kohli: Dynamic Duo's Paths To Fitness Success Despite 8-year Age Gap

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni in CSK

The IPL 2020 was originally intended to launch on March 29 with a match between CSK and defending champions Mumbai Indians. MS Dhoni, who has been on a sabbatical from international cricket since July 2019, was set to make a return to the game in March itself as the captain of his IPL franchise. His return to competitive cricket remains one of the most talked-about aspects for CSK fans and for the now-postponed IPL 2020 season.

During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, MS Dhoni became one of the 20 cricketers along with Suresh Raina and Shane Watson to be retained by CSK. The battle-hardened wicketkeeper-batsman was retained for ₹15 crore (US$2 million) by the franchise for the much-awaited season. MS Dhoni, who made his CSK debut in the inaugural 2008 edition, has led them to three IPL titles. Under Dhoni’s leadership, CSK lifted the coveted trophy in 2010, 2011 and 2018 editions.

Also Read | Suresh Raina Names Player Feared By Australia The Most And It Is NOT Virat Kohli

IPL 2020 updates

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are considering several measures to stage IPL 2020 later this year. According to a recent report by The Times of India, the BCCI has zeroed in on September 26 to November 8 as possible IPL dates with UAE emerging as the frontrunner to host the event. Apart from MS Dhoni, several Indian cricketers including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina are expected to take fields for their respective franchises in the tournament.

Also Read | Suresh Raina Laments Getting Lesser Opportunities After MS Dhoni's Captaincy

Image credit: BCCI Twitter