Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Called 'bears' By IPL Pundit Dean Jones

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni are two pillars of Indian cricket who have taken the country to great heights. Both are extremely competitive. However, while Virat Kohli is always up for a verbal war, MS Dhoni chooses to ignore talking much to opponents. Both cricketers let their game do the talking. Over the years, opponents have tried to get under the skins of both Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni but have failed more often than not.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 taking place outside India possible but 'last option' for us: BCCI official

Dean Jones warns Australian team against sledging Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni

Recently, former Australia cricketer turned commentator Dean Jones reckoned that no one should upset a ‘bear’ referring to Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni as they enjoy confrontation. Dean Jones' comment was in response to Michael Clarke’s claims that Australian players were sucking up to Virat Kohli and did not sledge him during their tour Down Under to save their Indian Premier League (IPL) contracts.

While speaking to Sportscreen's YouTube page, Dean Jones gave examples of Viv Richards and Javed Miandad and said that when they stepped on the field, the Australian team went quiet. MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have the same impact and mentality, according to Jones, which is why the Australians are perceived to be 'soft' against them by some fans and pundits.

ALSO READ | Brett Lee confident Australian players will not hesitate to travel if IPL 2020 takes place

Dean Jones further advised the Australian players to not give Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni any oxygen. He dismissed Michael Clarke's claims and added that he finds this reason about not upsetting Virat Kohli because of IPL contracts absolutely rubbish. He also questioned whether Virat Kohli would stop anyone from playing in the IPL because that is down to the coaches and managers.

Parthiv Patel wishes 'Professor' Dean Jones in an amusing way

Parthiv Patel and Dean Jones have been at loggerheads with each other for quite a while now. It all started when Jones questioned the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise for retaining Parthiv Patel for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) season. Since then, the two have been leaving no chance of poking fun at each other.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni 'fan' MSK Prasad claims to be waiting for CSK captain's return in IPL 2020

Amidst the continuous online banter, the two share a good friendship as both have worked together as cricket experts for the official broadcasters of Indian cricket. When Dean Jones celebrated his 59th birthday in March, among the many birthday wishes he received, he also got one from his ‘frenemy’ Parthiv Patel. Patel hilariously poked fun at Dean Jones’ growing age by uploading a photo. In response, Jones comically lied about his age by claiming he turned 52 and not 59.

ALSO READ | BCCI CEO claims IPL 2020 with international stars possible post rainy season: Report

IMAGE COURTESY: AP