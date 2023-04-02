MS Dhoni Recreates World Cup Winning Six Moment, Sends Netizens Into Meltdown - WATCH

2nd April 2011 was the day when the MS Dhoni-led Indian Cricket Team created history and ended a 28-year-old exile by lifting the ODI World Cup. Team India defeated Sri Lanka in the final at Mumbai by a margin of six wickets and it was Dhoni who had hit a six off Nuwan Kulasekara over Long on and had given a moment to the whole country to celebrate. Coming to the present so it has been 12 years now to the moment wherein in a full-house Wankhede Stadium Ravi Shastri had said, "Dhoni finishes off in style, a magnificent strike into the crowd, India lift the World Cup after 28 years."

Talking about the present so now MS Dhoni has retired from international cricket and now is only seen playing for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. However, just like every other Indian CSK as well remembers the nostalgic moment and has posted a video on their Twitter account for the same.

MS Dhoni recreates 2011 ODI World Cup nostalgic moment; Watch

Remembering the nostalgic moment Chennai Super Kings captioned the post, "When nostalgia hits!." In the video, MS Dhoni can be seen hitting a six in the CSK nets and also reliving the World Cup 2011 final moment.

If we further speak about the Chennai Super Kings so they didn't have a good start to their IPL 2023 campaign as the MS Dhoni-led side lost to Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans in the tournament opener in Ahmedabad by a margin of five wickets. CSK was well placed to win the match but slow batting in the slog overs in the first innings resulted in them falling 15-20 runs short also the bowlers as well were not able to stand up to the mark and this resulted in one of the main reasons for Chennai's loss.

Ruturaj Gaikwad however was one of the main positives for CSK as he was playing a dream knock but fell short of a much-deserved hundred. The young right handed-batsman scored 92 runs which consisted of nine gigantic sixes. Chennai Super Kings will play their next match against the Lucknow Super Giants at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 3, 2023.