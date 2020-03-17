The Debate
MS Dhoni Resorts To Badminton After CSK Calls Off Training Camp Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Cricket News

After Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suspended their pre-tournament camp due to the coronavirus outbreak, MS Dhoni was seen playing badminton to stay fit.

MS Dhoni

After Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suspended their pre-tournament camp due to the Coronavirus outbreak, MS Dhoni was seen playing badminton to stay fit. MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from the game since India's exit from the World Cup in the previous year and it is said to be that the former skipper will decide on the future course of his career after the IPL.

After the announcement of the pre-tournament sessions getting discarded, a video posted on Twitter showed the keeper-batsman playing Badminton in Ranchi to maintain his fitness level.

One of the most anticipated prospects of IPL 2020 was the comeback of veteran Indian cricketer MS Dhoni. The wicketkeeper-batsman has not featured in any top-flight cricketing contest since semi-final from the 2019 Cricket World Cup. However, due to IPL getting postponed by the BCCI, fans of the esteemed cricketer will now have to wait a few more days to see their favorite star in action.

READ: No headway at IPL owners' tele-conference

READ: Cricket Australia cancels end of season, awards title to NSW

MS Dhoni Showered With Love From Fans & Staff As Thala Departs From Camp

MS Dhoni had joined Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) training camp on March 3rd and trained for over a week until the camp had been suspended on March 14. In what can be called a mini-goodbye, the CSK skipper interacted with the fans, the ground staff and the team management before bidding goodbye to them until the league resumed.

In a video shared on social media by the side's handle, MS Dhoni is seen talking to the fans, signing autographs for them and waving at them. The ground staff at the Madras Cricket Association (Chepauk) shower love on their beloved Thala, reminding him that this too had become his home. 

READ: MCA office to remain closed till March 21 due to the outbreak of COVID-19

READ: South Africa suspends all forms of cricket for two months due to COVID-19 pandemic

