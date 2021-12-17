MS Dhoni, Saha, Or Karthik? R Ashwin Reveals Better Wicketkeeper With 'stumping' Example

Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has expressed his thoughts on who is a better wicket-keeper among India's legendary skipper MS Dhoni, Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha and former wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik. Ashwin made his international debut for India, alongside playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. He has been playing for India,with Wriddhiman Saha behind the wickets for India in Tests ever since Dhoni retired. He has also played alongside Dinesh Karthik for the Tamil Nadu team, for a significant amount of time.

Meanwhile, answering a fan’s question regarding the three Indian wicketkeepers, R Ashwin replied, “Dhoni, Saha, and DK - in that order, you can take the answer. It is very difficult to separate them behind the stumps. I've played a lot of cricket with Dinesh in Tamil Nadu. But if I've to pick one. I think some really really tough dismissals have been made look easy just the man behind the stumps (MS Dhoni)”. Ashwin cited the example of Dhoni’s brilliance behind the stump during a Test match at Chennai, where Dhoni stumped Ed Cowan with ease against a ball that didn’t turn but bounced significantly.

MS Dhoni's effort to dismiss Ed Cowan

Explaining the same, Ashwin added, “There's this one dismissal of Ed Cowan in Chennai on Day 1 where he steps out and gets stump. The ball didn't turn but it bounced, and MS Dhoni collected the ball. I've hardly seen him miss anything, be it stumping or run-out catches. He's one of the most exceptional keepers against spin. Saha is not far behind either.” Ashwin answered many interesting questions in the video, titled 40 shades of Ash. In the unique video, Ashwin answered 40 questions from his fans about his life on and off the field.

Watch the full video by R Ashwin-

Ashwin is currently in South Africa for India's upcoming three-match Test and three-match ODI series. He will lead India's spin attack in the Test series, which will start with the Centurion Test on December 26. Ashwin will be the most experienced bowler in the squad as Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the tour due to an injury.

(Image: AP/PTI/BCCI)