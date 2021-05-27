MS Dhoni, Sarfaraz Ahmed Feature In Special Video Ahead Of Cricket Season: WATCH

After the postponement of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League, the focus has shifted back to international cricket. With a number of high-profile fixtures lined up for the coming months, cricket enthusiasts are in for some wonderful joyful experience. Ahead of the much-anticipated cricket season, The Lord's cricket ground shared a compilation that featured some stunning catches that have been taken at the 'Mecca of Cricket' since 2000. The likes of MS Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir and Sarfaraz Ahmed were seen taking stunning blinders in the particular video.

MS Dhoni and Sarfaraz Ahmed feature in Lord's cricket ground's special video

England's Lord's cricket ground is considered to be one of the most celebrated cricket stadiums in the world by many. The iconic venue has hosted a number of thrilling contests that have entertained fans across the globe. The social media team representing the stadium recently shared on the internet a video of the best catches taken in Test matches at the venue since 2000. The video featured a number of spectacular catches where the players had mesmerised audiences with their superlative efforts on the field.

The compilation showcased MS Dhoni's fabulous 2011 catch against England to dismiss Ian Bell. India's Praveen Kumar had bowled a perfect away swinger to the right-hander, who failed to connect with his defence cleanly and ended up nicking the ball. MS Dhoni was quick to dive to his right and plucked out an outstanding one-handed low catch to send the in-form English batter packing. Gautam Gambhir also took a phenomenal diving catch in the same game to put an end to Eoin Morgan's promising knock.

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was also a part of the special video. The seasoned campaigner had taken an acrobatic catch at the 'Home of Cricket' in 2018 when Pakistan locked horns against England. Dawid Malan had to take the long walk back after he edged Mohammad Amir's delivery to the Pakistani wicketkeeper, who held on to a sharp diving catch. Watch the complete video here:

Source: Lord's cricket ground YouTube

England vs New Zealand Test series

According to the England cricket's schedule for 2021, the team will next be seen in action in June when they take on New Zealand in red-ball matches. The England vs New Zealand 2021 Test series consists of two Test matches starting from June 2. The first Test match will take place from June 2 to 6 at Lord’s. The second Test match will take place from June 10 to 14 at the Edgbaston.

India vs England

The Indian cricket team is slated to feature in the final of the World Test Championship where they will take on New Zealand from 18-22 June in Southampton. The Indian contingent will stay back in the UK as they are scheduled to lock horns against England in a five-match Test series. The 1st Test match of the India vs England 2021 series is scheduled to be played on August 4 at Nottingham.

Image source: AP