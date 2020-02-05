Ross Taylor Highlights The Difference Between New Zealand's ODI & T20I Sides

Ross Taylor was a happy man after having anchored New Zealand's run chase against India and having helped his team get past the finish line this time around during the first ODI at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday. He scored a match-winning century and added 138 runs for the fourth wicket stand with stand-in captain Tom Latham. His unbeaten 84-ball 109 helped the Kiwis take a 1-0 lead. He was named Man of the Match for his blistering knock.

Taylor on New Zealand's approach in the 50-overs format

"It's always nice to win after a clean sweep in the T20. Obviously new personnel came in and the loss was not a hang-up for them. I am sure it must have played on their minds a little bit, you are human, and towards the end, we lost a couple of wickets," Taylor said at the post-match press conference. "But at the same time, the last game was our World Cup final and a lot of the guys have played in pressure situations. They are a lot more experienced than the T20 side. So that showed, but it is only one game and lots to go in this series. It is nice to get that monkey off the back," he said.

New Zealand hold their nerves

New Zealand began their run-chase confidently with an 85-run opening partnership. Veteran batsman Ross Taylor brought up his 21st hundred in ODIs by scoring 109* from just 84 balls. Apart from Taylor, Henry Nicholls (78), and Tom Latham (69) also contributed their part with the bat in New Zealand’s successful run-chase.

The two teams will now collide in the second game of the three-match series on Saturday. The match will be played at the Eden Park in Auckland and the action will commence at 7:30 AM IST. This is a must-win contest for India in order to stay alive in the series. The third and final ODI will be played on February 11 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

(Image Courtesy: @ICC)

(With PTI Inputs)