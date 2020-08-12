MS Dhoni To Surely Play For CSK Till 2022? 3-time IPL Champions' CEO Believes So

Former India captain MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical since India's ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign ended in a heart-breaking defeat against New Zealand in the semi-final. Since then, rumours have been rife about MS Dhoni's retirement. Several experts, as well as, fans believe that the veteran stumper has played his last match for India. However, avid MS Dhoni fans are still optimistic about the CSK captain's return to the Indian team.

IPL 2020: CSK CEO provides major update about MS Dhoni's future with the franchise

Amidst all the retirement conjectures, the CEO of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kasi Viswanathan has reckoned that fans can expect MS Dhoni to be a part of CSK in 2020, 2021, as well as 2022. While speaking to India Today, Viswanathan added that when it comes to Dhoni, he is getting updates through the media only just like others as recent reports claimed that he has been training in Jharkhand in indoor nets. The CSK CEO stated that Dhoni knows his responsibilities and he will take care of himself and the team.

Viswanathan's statement comes months after CSK's team owner N Srinivasan declared that MS Dhoni will definitely play the IPL in 2021, brushing off speculations about the wicketkeeper-batsman's retirement from all forms of the game since he was snubbed by the BCCI in its annual contracts list for the 2020-21 season in January this year.

MS Dhoni is set to lead CSK in the IPL 2020 which is set to start in the UAE from September 19. The three-time IPL winning captain would look to guide his team to another title which will make them the most successful team in the tournament alongside Mumbai Indians who have four titles to their name. The 39-year old's form would be crucial in determining how far the Chennai outfit goes into the tournament.

How much is MS Dhoni net worth?

According to caknowledge.com, the MS Dhoni net worth figure is estimated to be ₹760 crore as of March 2020. This MS Dhoni net worth figure comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player. The aforementioned MS Dhoni net worth also includes his salary from Indian Premier League (IPL) with Chennai Super Kings, which stands at a cool ₹15 crore per season.

MS Dhoni also earns money through numerous endorsement deals and through his various business ventures. The cricketer is the co-owner of a popular Hockey India League team Ranchi Rays. He also co-owns Chennaiyin FC, a football club from Indian Super League. Additionally, the esteemed wicketkeeper-batsman is associated in brand endorsement deals with Orient Electric, Snickers, Indigo Paints among several others.

IMAGE COURTESY: AP