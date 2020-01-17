MS Dhoni Showered With Love On Twitter, 'Dhoni We Need You' Trends Ahead Of Ind Vs Aus ODI

Former India captain MS Dhoni's retirement has been highly speculated on since the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman took a break from cricket after India's loss to New Zealand in the 2019 ICC World Cup semi-final. Yesterday, speculation and rumours started spreading again as Dhoni's name was missing from the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) annual central contract list. While the exclusion was more technical and does not imply that Dhoni's career is over, fans have been worried about their favourite cricketer's future. So much so, that #DhoniWeNeedYou has been trending on Twitter since Friday morning.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni has a very slim chance of making it to T20 WC: Madan Lal commits to a percentage

MS Dhoni retirement: 'Dhoni We Need You' trends on Twitter

#DhoniWeNeedYou

There will be no replacement for u 😎♥️ pic.twitter.com/rczwfMy1MC — 𝓐𝓫𝓱𝓲 𝓥 𝓟𝓸𝓽𝓭𝓪𝓻 (@abhipotdar4120) January 17, 2020

We need U😔

Please Come Back Tiger#DhoniWeNeedYou pic.twitter.com/NH0eogQSbe — ❤️BHAI MAHI Fan RAJ❤️ (@BeingSkf7) January 17, 2020

#DhoniWeNeedYou

best captain till date

decent awesome mindset

well deserved self made player

positive attitude

all this in a player

named.

we need more helicopters 😎#MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/FgmBX45kVf — Divyansh Shukla (@PANDITDEVA) January 17, 2020

ALSO READ | 'I think MS Dhoni has played his last game': Harbhajan Singh voices fans' worst fear

Only one captain who stays in everyone's heart

(404 Haters not found)

we need u to play WC 2020😍😍😍#DhoniWeNeedYou pic.twitter.com/vSVjPPxc4S — DARBAR lejoy (@DarbarLejoy) January 17, 2020

ALSO READ | BCCI snubs MS Dhoni: Here's how Captain Cool can retrace his path to the Men in Blue

A lion does not lose sleep, over the opinions of sheep!!!



Once a King, Always a King!!!!

The King will arrive when it’s time!!!



Thala Dhoni will be back!!!

The time is not too far!!!#DhoniWeNeedYou pic.twitter.com/c7aDVhxDSR — Adithya Arun Kumar (@im_adi_1811) January 17, 2020

IPL 2020, Dhoni's swansong?

MS Dhoni retired from Test cricket in 2014 and will probably not be a part of the Indian squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup. Coming to the T20 World Cup in October, Dhoni's selection depends on his performances during the IPL. Dhoni will be leading the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 and will be chasing his fourth IPL trophy with the team.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni starts practising with Jharkhand Ranji squad