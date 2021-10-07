MS Dhoni Spills Beans On Playing For CSK In Future; Says 'lot Of Uncertainties'

In a bid to climb to the top of the table, the Chennai Super Kings will take on Punjab Kings at the Dubai International Stadium. During the CSK vs PBKS encounter, MS Dhoni commented on his 'uncertain' future on playing the IPL for the 'Men In Yellow.' Recently, during a live interaction of the Chennai Super Kings, MS Dhoni opened up on his wish to play a farewell match in front of the fans in Chennai in future.

During the toss, MS Dhoni said, "It is tough to maintain fitness. Whenever we came back for the second leg, we knew we will have back-to-back games. Well, you can see me in yellow next year. But whether I will be playing for CSK? There are a lot of uncertainties around it for a simple reason that we have two new teams coming up."

"We don't know the retention policy. We don't know how many foreigners, Indian players we can retain, the money cap that every player will be cutting from the kitty. So, there are a lot of uncertainties. Unless the rules are in place you can't really decide that. So we will wait for it to happen and hopefully, it will be good for everyone," added MS Dhoni.

After the IPL 2021, the marquee tournament will go into the mega-auction and teams will be reshuffled yet again. In such context, cricket experts like Brad Hogg, Dale Steyn, and others had opined that the IPL 2021 might be MS Dhoni's last tournament.

MS Dhoni drops a hint about complete retirement

While speaking at the 75th-anniversary celebration of India Cements, MS Dhoni, who holds the post of Vice President (Marketing) of the company, said:

"When it comes to farewell, you can always come and see me play for CSK, and that can be my farewell game. So, you will still get that opportunity to bid me farewell. Hopefully, I will come to Chennai and play my last game over there and meet all the fans." Hence, it seems like Dhoni will be seen playing in at least another season of IPL for the Chennai Super Kings.

MS Dhoni has no plans to join Bollywood

Furthermore, MS Dhoni revealed that he is not looking to join Bollywood after retirement since he does not believe he has the capabilities to become an actor. In a recent interview, Dhoni said that Bollywood was not his cup of tea. The CSK captain highlighted that he would be happy to stick to advertisements, but believes that acting in movies is a 'very tough profession and very difficult to manage.'

Dhoni said that he would be happy if the film stars perform the acting roles since they are 'really good at it.' He ended the interview by stating that the closest he can come to acting is 'advertisements' and nothing more than that.

(Image: AP/iplt20.com/BCCI)