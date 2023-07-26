MS Dhoni Spotted Driving Vintage 1980 Rolls Royce In Ranchi, Leaves Fans Mesmerized: WATCH

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the former Indian cricketer, is not only passionate about bikes but also has a fondness for vintage cars. In his extensive garage at his farmhouse in Ranchi, Dhoni keeps an impressive collection of sports and vintage motorcycles, along with the latest high-end vehicles. Among his cherished possessions is a 1980 model Rolls Royce Silver Wraith II, which he acquired in 2021.

Dhoni spotted driving a vintage Rolls Royce on Ranchi roads

Recently, a fan spotted MS Dhoni driving this elegant 1980 Rolls Royce on the streets of Ranchi and shared a video on social media. Seemingly oblivious to the filming, he remains focused on navigating the roads in his striking blue vintage. The video shows a person sitting next to Dhoni. This is not the first time Dhoni took out one of his vehicles to enjoy a ride on Ranchi roads. A few months ago, he was seen riding his motorcycle near his farmhouse.

Ms Dhoni spotted driving his vintage rolls royce at Ranchi !! #MSDhoni #Ranchi pic.twitter.com/KNbPlpxdq5 — Rupali Tripathi (@RupaliTripathi6) July 25, 2023

At his farmhouse in Ranchi, he has a dedicated building that houses his impressive collection, which reportedly includes around 15 high-end cars and an astonishing 70 bikes. Former cricketers Venkatesh Prasad and Sunil Joshi recently provided fans with a glimpse of the extensive showroom inside Dhoni's farmhouse, where all his bikes and cars are displayed. The video showcased the depth of Dhoni's passion for vehicles and left his followers amazed.

Dhoni recently helped Chennai Super Kings win their record-equalling IPL title. CSK defeated Gujarat Titans in a rain-curtailed final in May to win the trophy for the fifth time. After the conclusion of IPL 2023, Dhoni underwent knee surgery in Mumbai and has been recuperating at his residence since then. On July 7 this year, he celebrated his 42nd birthday, receiving heartfelt wishes from fans all around the world.

