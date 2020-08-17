MS Dhoni's 2016 Biopic Producer Discloses Cricketer's BIG Future Plans

After MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket, speculation has been rife about what is next for the former Indian captain. MS Dhoni is currently training with CSK ahead of IPL 2020, where he will hope to lead the franchise to another IPL victory. However, MS Dhoni’s close friend and business partner has now shed some light on how the wicketkeeper’s life after international cricket will look like.

MS Dhoni biopic producer says Dhoni will spend more time with the Army

Speaking to PTI, after MS Dhoni announced his retirement, Arun Pandey of Rhiti Sports talked about why the player may have announced his retirement on August 15, the player’s plans for the future and how his brand value will not fall even after his retirement. Arun Pandey, who is the ex-business manager of MS Dhoni, also served as a co-producer for the 2016 film “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story”. The film was a biographical sports film starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead and achieved both commercial and critical success.

A true champion never retires, he just stops competing. mahi, you are a real hero & will always be a hero in whatever you do in life. you made all of us proud & will continue doing it! My life is indebted to you! You are in our hearts & will always remain! I wish you all the best pic.twitter.com/PZhaXf63o8 — Arun Pandey (@ArunPandey99) August 15, 2020

Arun Pandey admitted that he had seen MS Dhoni’s retirement coming, especially after the T20 World Cup was postponed. Dhoni’s business partner said that while he was aware, he wasn’t privy of the exact date or time the distinguished cricketer would announce his retirement. Pandey further explained that while Dhoni had started all IPL 2020 preparations, he must have wanted to be mentally free for the tournament as he announced his decision to retire from international cricket. Talking about MS Dhoni’s decision to retire on Independence Day, Pandey admitted that since August 15 is a special day for the Army and naturally the country, he may have been thinking along those lines.

Arun Pandey also expounded about MS Dhoni has planned for the future. He believes that MS Dhoni will now surely spend more time with the Army. MS Dhoni currently holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army. The retired cricketer had even trained with the Parachute Regiment for more than a month after the 2019 World Cup, serving the Indian Army in Kashmir as he performed patrolling, guard and post duties.

Arun Pandey also confirmed that MS Dhoni will continue playing in the IPL despite his retirement from international cricket, as he looks to play in the competition for the next two-three years. Besides playing cricket and any Army duties, Dhoni is also likely to focus more on his commercial ventures and business interests, according to Pandey, although that is something that he and the cricketer might plan for in the near future. Despite being his former business manager, many close to Dhoni believe that Pandey remains his go-to man for any commercial advice.

How much is MS Dhoni net worth?

MS Dhoni’s business manager disclosed that the player has signed 10 long term deals with brands since the 2019 World Cup, and all these are long-term commitments. He added that he doesn’t expect the player’s brand value to fall as his achievements are for the Indian team and the country. Pandey's views echo those of many market experts, who claimed in a recent Economic Times report, that Dhoni's likeablity, humility and success story coming from a small-town, will continue to inspire a generation of people, making him an advertiser's delight even if he does not play any cricket for years. According to caknowldege.com, MS Dhoni’s net worth is ₹760 crores.

