MS Dhoni's Retirement Floors KXIP Owner Preity Zinta, Chelsea Ambassador Arjun Kapoor

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's retirement from international cricket on Saturday brought an end to his glorious career but also served as an end to the endless speculation. Ever since the Dhoni retirement news was made official by the cricketer himself on his Instagram handle, tributes have been pouring in from Indian teammates, fans, Bollywood stars and international cricketers who have played against him.

Dhoni retirement sees tributes pour in from all corners

On Saturday, MS Dhoni shared a compilation of his journey and announced his decision to retire. Dhoni made his debut in 2004 against Bangladesh and went on to lead the Men in Blue to win the ICC 2011 World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 and the 2007 T20 World Cup, becoming the first captain to win all three.

Dhoni had announced his retirement from Tests in 2014 in rather surprising fashion at the end of series against Australia. MS Dhoni's decorated career also includes numerous accolades including the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the Padma Shri which is India's fourth-highest civilian honour, the Padma Bhushan which is India's third-highest civilian honour as well as the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army.

Dhoni retirement: Preity Zinta's tribute to MS Dhoni

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) owner Preity Zinta, who has crossed paths with the CSK skipper during the various Indian Premier League seasons, on Monday paid tribute to the former India skipper by posting a picture of herself along with MS Dhoni on Instagram. Preity Zinta, in her Dhoni retirement tribute, thanked the CSK skipper for the memories.

Another Bollywood personality in the form of Arjun Kapoor paid tribute to the cricketer by posting a picture of himself with Dhoni and writing that the CSK captain is the only person who left him starstruck both on and off the field.

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni set to continue leading CSK

While Dhoni called time on his international career in Saturday, he will continue to lead CSK in IPL 2020 which has been moved to the UAE due to the COVID pandemic. Under Dhoni's leadership, CSK has regularly made the playoffs and have won three IPL titles.

Under Dhoni’s leadership, CSK lifted the coveted trophy in 2010, 2011 and 2018. MS Dhoni became one of the 20 cricketers to be retained by the franchise during the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window. IPL 2020 is scheduled to start from September 19 with the final taking place on November 10.

Image credits: Preity Zinta Twitter