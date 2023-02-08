MS Dhoni's First Social Media Update In 2 Years Making Heads Turn, Drives Tractor On Farm

With a month still remaining for the new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to kickstart, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni is using his time to 'learn something new.' The 41-year-old posted a video on his official Instagram handle, where he can be seen driving a tractor on his farm.

MS Dhoni could last feature in IPL 2023

Considering the comments that MS Dhoni made towards the end of the last IPL season, it seems extremely likely that this year's edition of the tournament could be his last. With IPL 2022 taking place solely in Mumbai, the 41-year-old explained how he did not deem it fair to hang up his boots without saying 'thank you to all the different places' that the teams would travel.

"Mumbai is one place, where as a team and as an individual I have got a lot of love and affection. But it wouldn't be nice for the CSK fans. And also, hopefully, next year there will be an opportunity where the teams will be travelling so it will be a like thank you to all the different places where we will be playing games at different venues," said the Chennai Super Kings captain.

Chennai Super Kings' full squad for IPL 2023

Retained players: MS Dhoni (Captain), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana

Players Bought:

1) Ajinkya Rahane (India) - INR 50 lakh

2) Ben Stokes (England) - INR 16.25 crore

3) Kyle Jamieson (New Zealand) - INR 1 crore

4) Nishant Sindhu (India) - INR 60 lakh

5) Shaik Rasheed (India) - INR 20 lakh

6) Ajay Mandal (India) - INR 20 lakh

7) Bhagath Varma (India) - INR 20 lakh