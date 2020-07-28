MS Dhoni's First Words On Test Debut In England In 2014 Shocked Me: Stuart Binny

Indian all-rounder Stuart Binny might have fallen out of favour from the Indian team but he had his share of success in the limited chances he has got. In 2014, Stuart Binny bagged the best bowling figures by an Indian bowler in ODI cricket against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. India set Bangladesh a paltry target of 106, however, courtesy Stuart Binny's heroics, India ended up winning the match by 47 runs.

Stuart Binny reveals what MS Dhoni told him on his debut

Stuart Binny also represented India in Tests, He made his debut in January 2014 when he featured in the first Test of India’s tour of England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. He received his Test cap from MS Dhoni, who was then the skipper of the Indian team. Now, Stuart Binny has revealed what MS Dhoni told him on his Test debut.

Stuart Binny, who was out for just 1 in the first innings, had a tough task ahead of him in the second innings as India were reduced to 184 for 6 at lunch. Stuart Binny had a formidable task ahead of him and he rose to the occasion as he scored a half-century, and added 91 runs with Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the eighth wicket. India batted for 501 minutes in their second innings before declaring at 391-9.

While speaking to Sportskeeda, Stuart Binny said that it was special day in his life to receive his Test cap #281 from MS Dhoni. He added that his debut Test match didn’t go the way they wanted to as they were under the pump on the last day. Binny further said that he had scored 1 in the first innings which is why he had a sleepless night before that second innings when he walked in to bat.

Stuart Binny revealed that MS Dhoni told him that the team needs him to bat 4-5 hours to save the Test match. Binny couldn't believe that the CSK captain said something like that to him because he wasn’t even thinking clearly at that time. Stuart Binny reiterated that he was nervous as he was playing his first Test match and hadn’t got runs.

Stuart Binny said that he just walked around till he got the first 10 runs, his mind was so muddled that he wasn’t thinking clearly at all. Stuart Binny mentioned that then he built his innings slowly which gave him some confidence. Binny opined that he had batted close to two hours and when he was batting on 36, he realized that he definitely belonged at that stage because it was 8-9 years of domestic cricket at that spot where he was either saving matches or trying to put a game on.

Binny pointed out that it was his experience that got him through that day. Binny also said that he would have loved to have a Test hundred on debut but it didn’t work out that day. However, he said he’ll take a 78 any day of his life.

Unfortunately for Binny, that was his only major contribution in the series. In the second Test at Lord’s, he scored 9 and a duck after which he was dropped from the next two matches. The right-hander returned for the final Test at The Oval but scored 5 and an unbeaten 25 as England came from behind to clinch the series 3-1.

IMAGE COURTESY: STUART BINNY INSTAGRAM & AP