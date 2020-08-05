MS Dhoni's Record Of Most Sixes As ODI Captain Shattered By England's Eoin Morgan

England ODI skipper Eoin Morgan has been his side's batting mainstay for quite some time now. The southpaw has led England with panache and also guided them to their first-ever ODI World Cup win in 2019. Besides his inspiring leadership, Eoin Morgan has also been in staggering form with the bat.

England vs Ireland ODI: Eoin Morgan overtakes MS Dhoni as captain with most sixes in ODIs

Eoin Morgan once again displayed his batting prowess during the third England vs Ireland ODI at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The England captain played a brilliant innings of 106 off 84 balls, which was laced with 15 fours and four sixes. Courtesy his sixes, Eoin Morgan overtook former India captain MS Dhoni as the captain to hit most sixes in ODI cricket.

MS Dhoni had hit 211 sixes from 332 matches in ODI cricket while he was the captain of the Indian cricket team. Eoin Morgan now took his tally to 215 as captain, which is the most for any captain in international cricket. The notable thing about Eoin Morgan is that he topped this list in just his 163rd match as England's captain.

The third name on this list is the legendary Ricky Ponting, who hit 171 maximums while the next to feature in the list is former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum, who hit 170 sixes as captain in ODIs. At No.5 is former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers with 135 sixes to his name.

Eoin Morgan reaches his 💯 from 7️⃣8️⃣ balls 🎉



What a knock from the captain! 👏 #ENGvIRE pic.twitter.com/tfcS4daiT4 — ICC (@ICC) August 4, 2020

However, Eoin Morgan's ton went in vain as Ireland stunned England by chasing the 329-run target with a ball to spare. Despite being 2-0 down and having already lost the series, the England vs Ireland ODI series ended on a high for the visitors. Andrew Balbirnie’s men showed great resolve to rectify the mistakes of their first two games, as they defeated England in the third ODI, courtesy of a last-over thriller.

The win meant that Eoin Morgan’s team wasn’t able to complete a whitewash over Ireland, as Ireland bowed out of the series with their heads held high. The third England vs Ireland ODI went down to the wire and was settled in the last over as Ireland held their nerves to register a memorable victory. By winning the third England vs Ireland ODI, the Irish also registered their joint-highest successful chase in ODI history.

IMAGE COURTESY: EOIN MORGAN INSTAGRAM/ ICC TWITTER