MSK Prasad Asks Pant To Never Compare Himself With MS Dhoni, Backs His Abilities

India's chief selector MSK Prasad had few words of advice for India's first-choice wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant amid troubling times for the youngster in the recent months. Rishabh Pant has been on the radar of the critics for his poor show in India's limited over outings but has managed to keep his place in the Indian squad. The swashbuckling talent, who is believed to step into MS Dhoni's shoes once the legend bids farewell, has had a miserable run so far since the World Cup and his string of poor shows have not disappeared. Ahead of India's limited over clash with the West Indies, selector MSK Prasad expressed his confidence in Pant while also asking him to stop comparing himself with MS Dhoni.

"Rishabh Pant has his own identity": Prasad

MSK Prasad accepted that Rishabh Pant was going through a rough period and revealed that the team management was doing their best to bring Pant back to form. Further, MSK Prasad asked Rishabh Pant to never compare himself with MS Dhoni as the veteran wicketkeeper's career has lasted for over a decade and that Pant has his own identity. MSK Prasad backed Pant and said that he was an unbelievable talent and that he should back his instincts.

“Rishabh is going through a bit of a rough period. He needs a couple of good knocks that can bring him back to his best. I had a discussion with the team management on this and they said that they are seriously working on him to bring him back to his best", MSK Prasad was quoted according to PTI.

“Rishabh should also realise that he has his own identity and he should never compare himself with MSD which I feel is working on his mind. MSD has built his career and image playing for over a decade and a half. His confidence stems from his stellar performances both at domestic and international levels", added MSK Prasad.

Virat Kohli & MS Dhoni respect me: Prasad

Prasad said that he used to take advice from legendary cricketers that helped him a lot throughout his tenure. He went on to add about having a good relationship with MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. He added that people might write anything but when he spoke to them, he always felt respected. MSK Prasad is currently in his penultimate month as the Indian chief selector and according to recent Indian media reports, he might get an extension for the next two years. The decision is likely to be taken in the BCCI Annual General Meeting (AGM) that is scheduled to be held on December 1.

