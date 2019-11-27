CSK Emphatically Denies MS Dhoni Exit Speculation; Says 'Nation Knows That'

Responding to Republic World's story based on reports of MS Dhoni's speculated exit from his IPL side in 2021, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) denied the rumours and came up with a direct Twitter response. MS Dhoni reportedly wanted CSK to release him in 2021 in order to give CSK more financial power during the auction and had even proposed the idea of the three-time IPL winners releasing him and using the 'Right to Match' option to buy him back for a lower price than what they had bought him for in the inaugural season of the cash-rich league. CSK took to Twitter to respond to the speculations and came up with a quirky response.

CSK denies MS Dhoni's exit speculations

No, the nation knows that! 💛 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 27, 2019

A source clears MS Dhoni's retirement speculations

"If at all MS will take a call on his future, it will only be after the IPL. You can't stop speculation as he is such a big player. He is in the best shape possible fitness-wise and has been training hard for the last one month," the source told PTI.

MS Dhoni hasn't spoken about his future plans

Dhoni, on his part, has not uttered a word on his future course of action. He was, however, seen training with Jharkhand's under-23 team in Ranchi some days back, triggering a fresh round of speculation on a possible comeback.BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has stated that Dhoni will get the respect that a player of his stature deserves and had ruled out an immediate retirement by the celebrated wicketkeeper-batsman."You know champions don't finish quickly," he had stated when he took over as the Board President last month. One of the biggest names in Indian cricket, Dhoni led India to two world titles -- the 2007 World T20 in South Africa and the 2011 ODI World Cup at home. The veteran has played 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20 Internationals for India, accumulating over 17,000 runs. He is also considered one of the best wicketkeepers in international cricket with over 500 dismissals in the limited-overs format. He has nearly 300 Test dismissals to his credit.

