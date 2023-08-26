MSK Prasad Names His 15-member Squad For The Upcoming World Cup, Includes Veteran Spinner

India plans to start their participation in the 2023 Asia Cup the following week. The Men in Blue will face Pakistan in the first match of the tournament on September 2. The Asia Cup will continue with India's final group match against Nepal, and the tournament will come to an end on September 17, 2023, before the squad shifts their focus to the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

The Asia Cup will start on August 30, 2023, with India and Pakistan playing on September 2

Sri Lanka and Pakistan will host the Asia Cup in 2023

Sri Lanka is the reigning Asia Cup champion in 2023

MSK Prasad chooses his squad for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup

MSK Prasad, a former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman and former head selector, has announced his intended Indian lineup for the next 2023 ODI World Cup, which is scheduled to take place from October 5 to November 19. MSK Prasad's squad features a strong contingent of spinners, including experienced Indian off-spinner R Ashwin.

In a similar vein, MS Dhoni led India to victory in the 2011 ODI World Cup, which India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh co-hosted. As the 50-over World Cup returns to India, Rohit Sharma and his squad will be hoping to replicate their outstanding achievement from a decade ago. However, before that, they will be competing in the Asia Cup and will look to beat their big rivals, Pakistan.

India still looks for their best squad to end their ICC trophy drought this year. The last successful captain to lead India was MS Dhoni in the Champions Trophy. Eminent former cricketers and analysts are showing their excitement for the upcoming premier event by creating their own versions of the squad. The most recent addition to this list is MSK Prasad, a former Indian head selector who revealed his side during an interview with Star Sports.

Suryakumar Yadav leads Prasad's lineup, which also includes seasoned spinner R Ashwin. Axar Patel, a talented all-rounder, has also been named to the squad. Notably, Ishan Kishan has been named the backup wicketkeeper, taking the place of Sanju Samson.

What is MSK Prasad’s squad for the ODI World Cup?

MSK Prasad's squad for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal/ Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan