MSK Prasad Spills The Beans On Prithvi Shaw's Chances Of Making A Comeback

Team India's chief selector MSK Prasad broke his silence about Prithvi Shaw's chances of making a comeback to the Indian side after his return to cricket following the conclusion of his ban. Young Prithvi Shaw smashed a fifty on his comeback after the eight-month-long ban for Mumbai against Assam, staking a claim for a place for himself in the Indian side right from his first game. The swashbuckling left-handed opener had promised fans a Prithvi Shaw 2.0 on his return and did not fail to deliver on his words.

MSK Prasad spills the beans on Shaw's return to the Indian team

Chief selector MSK Prasad said that everyone knew what Prithvi Shaw was capable of and that everyone was witness to his fine touch and good form since his return. Speaking to a news publication, Prasad said that it was unfortunate that he had been left out of the team for some time. MSK Prasad also revealed that the youngster might stake a claim for his place in the team for upcoming New Zealand Tests.

Prithvi Shaw's anti-doping violation

Shaw's doping test had taken place on February 22 in Indore and his sample tested positive for Terbutaline which is on WADA's list of prohibited substances. He was charged under the BCCI's anti-doping rules on July 16, 2019, and responded by admitting the violation but asserted that it was inadvertent as it has resulted from him taking an over-the-counter medication for his cough. His eight-month period of ineligibility was deemed to have begun on March 16, 2019, and will run till November 15.

Prithvi Shaw's statement:

Team India cricketer Prithvi Shaw has issued a statement after he was banned by the BCCI till November 15, 2019, for a doping violation. In his statement, Prithvi Shaw begins by explaining the circumstances behind his testing positive for the prohibited substance, which he inadvertently ingested in the form of an over-the-counter cough syrup while playing the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament in Indore in February 2019. Accepting his fate, he makes mention of the foot injury he is in the process of recovering from, and then says that he has been shaken by the development. However, he proceeds to write about how his experience must also be taken cognisance of by India's sporting fraternity so that they are careful to follow the protocol in such situations. "I will come out of this faster and stronger," Shaw concludes, thanking the BCCI and expressing his love for the sport.

