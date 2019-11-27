BCCI Makes Fans Swoon To Raina's Tune, Shares Throwback Video On His Birthday

One of India's finest left-handed batsmen Suresh Raina turned 33 on Wednesday and BCCI did not find a better way to wish the southpaw than by sharing a nostalgic video of Raina singing a song for his Indian teammates at a team hotel. Suresh Raina has been an integral part of the Indian team ever since his debut in 2005 and was only left out recently after injury and fitness concerns lagged his career. With his eyes set on making a comeback to the T20 World Cup squad, Suresh Raina aims to fill the number four slot in the team, an area that he has been familiar with in the past. BCCI took to Twitter to share a throwback video of Raina singing a song for his teammates and wished for his birthday to be as joyful as the song was.

BCCI makes fans swoon to Raina's tune

Here's wishing @ImRaina a very happy birthday. May your birthday be as joyous as this joyful song 🎂🎂#HappyBirthdayRaina pic.twitter.com/cpvVTJKZYK — BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2019

Raina eyes number four slot in shorter formats

The veteran left-handed batsman played his last ODI against England in July 2018 following which he was left out of the national side. Suresh Raina was once India's best number four batsman during MS Dhoni's captaincy and has amassed a total of 8392 runs in his T20 career. With two successive T20 World Cups coming up in 2020 and 2021, Suresh Raina is eyeing to make a comeback to the national side after a gap of almost a year. Speaking to a news publication, Suresh Raina revealed that he was confident that he could deliver as India's number four batsman just like how he had done so previously and laid out his plans to earn a recall to the national side by 2020. Rishabh Pant has been widely criticized after he has failed to fire for the Men in Blue at the number four slot and borne the brunt of many former cricketers for his loose shots on the field. However, Suresh Raina believes that the youngster appeared to be lost and was confused about the game and that a senior player should talk to him just like how MS Dhoni did with the youngsters.

