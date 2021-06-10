MUL Vs KAR Dream11 Prediction, Team And Top Fantasy Picks For PSL 2021

Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings will be playing against each other in the Pakistan Super League at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The match starts at 6:30 PM on Thursday, June 10. Here is our MUL vs KAR Dream11 prediction, MUL vs KAR Dream11 team, MUL vs KAR opener and MUL vs KAR scorecard.

Multan Sultans did not have a great tournament so far winning just one match from five matches. On the other hand, Karachi Kings had a good first half of the tournament winning three matches out of the five matches. When both teams faced each other earlier in the tournament It was Karachi Kings who came out victorious by 7 wickets. In that match, Sultans batted first and scored 195/6 with skipper Mohammad Rizwan and James Vince being the top scorer of the side. Kings chase was led by Babar Azam who scored 90, while wicketkeeper Joe Clarke scored 54 runs to take the team to victory. This should be another cracking contest as Sultans will look to win the match and settle the score.

There will be no rain expected during the match. The wind gusts will be around 32 km/h with temperatures hovering around 37 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not coming down during the match, both teams will get to play the full quota of overs, making the MUL vs KAR Dream11 prediction a tough one.

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip has favoured batsmen a little bit, but bowlers have also had their say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to keep the match evenly contested. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a good score on board.

Multan Sultans will be looking forward to skipper Mohammad Rizwan and Shahnawaz Dhani doing well in this match just like they did in the first half of the tournament. The team will want them to continue their fine performance and win the match for the team. Karachi Kings, on the other hand, will want Babar Azam and Arshad Iqbal to do well with bat and ball in this match and help the team climb the points table. All eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

As per our MUL vs KAR Dream11 prediction, KAR will come out on top in this contest.

