Mumbai Indians Posts A Blast From The Past Picture Of Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar

Mumbai Indians are the most successful IPL team when it comes to accomplishments. They have won the IPL a record four times and have also succeeded in winning the now-defunct CLT20 twice in 2011 and 2013 respectively. Meanwhile, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar has been a part of the MI side ever since the inception of the cash-rich tournament back in 2008. The Mumbai franchise have come forward with a Blast from the Past where Sachin was seen in the Mumbai jersey.

'Very first time': Mumbai Indians

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the defending champions posted an image of Tendulkar where he can be seen batting during his comeback IPL match on this very day in 2008 against MI's arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium. However, the cricket legend's stay at the crease did not last for too long as he was dismissed for just 12. The Master Blaster's opening partner and good friend Sanath Jayasuriya helped Mumbai get past the finish line with a blistering century. He was unbeaten on a 48-ball 114. The hosts were chasing a target of 157.

The Little Master led MI to the finals of IPL 2020 where they lost to MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings. The batting maestro finished as the leading run-scorer and also won the Orange Cap for that season for having amassed 619 runs. He played his final IPL tournament in the 2013 edition where Mumbai Indians had won their maiden title by getting the better of the same opposition.

He was the team's icon during their triumphs in 2015, 2017, and 2019 editions respectively. The IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 with last year's finalists MI and CSK locking horns at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium has now been suspended due to the global pandemic. The title-holders were not only hoping to retain the trophy but also win it for the record fifth time.