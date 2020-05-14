Sachin Tendulkar Settles $2 Million Lawsuit With Spartan; Company Director Issues Apology

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has settled his lawsuit filed with Australia's Spartan Sports group of companies for allegedly failing to comply with endorsement fees in a promotional deal signed between the two in 2016. The Spartan Sports Group has issued an apology to Tendulkar and has been permanently restrained by court orders from using Tendulkar's name, image and likeness to falsely suggest any endorsement by the Indian legend.

Tendulkar had filed $2 million lawsuit

Sachin Tendulkar had a filed US$ 2 million lawsuit against the Spartan group and its directors back in June 2019 with the Federal Circuit Court of Australia. Tendulkar had alleged that the Spartan company had failed to comply with its obligations under the agreement by failing to pay him royalties and endorsement fees as per the agreement signed by both parties and continued to use his name and image even after terminating the agreement. The Indian batting great had promoted the 'Sachin by Spartan' line of products and was unable to pursue other sponsorship opportunities for sporting goods and sportswear while the Spartan agreement was in place.

READ | Sachin Tendulkar Wants ICC To Look Into ODI Rules, Surfaces That Favour Batsmen

READ | Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly Troll ICC Over Best ODI Partnership Of All Time Tweet

Spartan Director Les Galbraith issued an apology on the company's behalf and expressed gratitude for Tendulkar's patience in resolving the dispute. Galbraith stated that the company publicly acknowledges that Tendulkar has had no association with Spartan since September 17, 2018, when Tendulkar terminated their sponsorship deal, IANS quoted the company director. Spartan has also cancelled the registered trademarks filed featuring Tendulkar''s silhouette.

CEO of SET Sports Management, Mrinmoy Mukherjee stated that Tendulkar is glad to be able to put the dispute behind him and reach an amicable settlement with Spartan out of court.

READ | Harbhajan Singh Joins Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly In Mocking ICC's ODI Cricket Rules

READ | Wasim Akram Claims He Outsmarted Sachin Tendulkar In Famous 1999 Chennai Test

(PTI Image)