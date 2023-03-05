Mumbai Indians Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Hits First-ever Half-century Of WPL

Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur registered a quickfire 50 against Gujarat Giants in the opening fixture to set up the tone of the Women's Premier League. Giants captain Beth Mooney decided to send Mumbai to bat first after winning the toss. Mumbai struggled initially to get runs on the board but once Harmanpreet came to the crease she went on to smash a blistering 65 of just 30 balls.

Harmanpreet Kaur slams first-ever half-century of WPL

Yastika Bhatia, Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt went to the pavilion and the onus was on the skipper to post a competitive score for her side. Harmanpreet looked in complete control from the very first ball as she would go on to hit in every possible direction of DY Patil Stadium.

Her innings included 14 fours and she went on to amass a whopping 65 runs which also helped Mumbai to record the first-ever 200 of the inaugural tournament. Sneh Rana dismissed Kaur in the 17th over but she had inflicted heavy damage on Gujarat by that time.