Mumbai Indians Congratulate Tendulkar After Winning Laureus Sporting Moment Award

Indian Premier League (IPL) side Mumbai Indians congratulated former captain and current mentor Sachin Tendulkar after he won a Laureus award for the best sporting moment. Tendulkar's victory lap around the Wankhede Stadium on the shoulders of his teammates after the World Cup triumph at home in 2011 was voted the Laureus best sporting moment in the last 20 years on Monday - beating out some incredible achievements in the world of sports.

READ: Tendulkar's Victory Lap Post 2011 WC Triumph Wins Laureus Sporting Moment Award

Another trophy for the master blaster

Congratulations! One more prestigious trophy added to @sachin_rt illustrious trophy cabinet! 🏆



Paltan, your votes and love has made ‘Carried on the shoulders of a nation’ win the @LaureusSport Sporting Moment 2000-2020 💙#OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #Laureus20 pic.twitter.com/BxXenLz4i0 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 18, 2020

In a tweet on Tuesday morning, the team expressed its delight and said that yet another trophy was added to the master blaster's illustrious trophy cabinet. As a player, Tendulkar won the IPL trophy in 2013 and declared his retirement. He, however, has retained an advisory role in the team and has guided the team to three other IPL trophies - 2015, 2017, 2019.

"I had the honour of meeting the great man in South Africa, President Nelson Mandela when I was only 19. His hardship did not affect leadership. Out of many big messages that he left behind for us, the most important, I felt was that sport has the power to unite and unify everyone. Today, sitting in this room with so many great athletes, some of them did not have the best of everything but they made the best of everything they had and they have gone on to become Champion athletes. I want to thank all of them for inspiring youngsters to pick up a sport of their choice and chase their dream. Today, I feel this trophy belongs to all of us for inspiring youngsters and it is not just about me," the former Mumbai Indians player said in his speech.

READ: Winning An Almighty Honour For India, Here's Sachin Tendulkar's 'Laureus 20' Dedication

The Mumbai born player was awarded on Monday evening in a glamorous ceremony in Berlin. Former Australian skipper Steve Waugh handed the trophy to Tendulkar after tennis legend Bros Becker announced the winner at a glittering ceremony. Becker then asked Tendulkar to share the emotions he felt at that time and the Indian legend shared an anecdote about what the trophy meant for him and how important it was for him.

The Laureus Sporting Moment Award celebrates the moments where the sport has unified people in the most extraordinary way. This campaign had shortlisted 20 sporting stories from the last 20 years that have left their mark on the world.

WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar's Laureus Award Winning-speech Will Give You Goosebumps

Simone Biles was voted as the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year, whereas Lewis Hamilton and Lionel Messi were jointly awarded as the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year.

READ: Biles Wins Third Laureus Award; Messi, Hamilton Share Men's