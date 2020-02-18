Tendulkar's Victory Lap Post 2011 WC Triumph Wins Laureus Sporting Moment Award

Sachin Tendulkar's victory lap around the Wankhede Stadium on the shoulders of his teammates after the World Cup triumph at home in 2011 was voted the Laureus best sporting moment in the last 20 years on Monday. With the backing of Indian cricket fans, Tendulkar got the maximum number of votes to emerge the winner.

Tendulkar's long-term dream was finally achieved in his sixth and last World Cup when captain MS Dhoni "finished off in style" after hitting a winning six off Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Kulasekara. The charged-up Indian cricketers rushed to the ground and soon they lifted Tendulkar on their shoulders and made a lap of honour, a moment etched in the minds of the fans.

'This is a reminder of how powerful sport is'

While accepting the award in Berlin on Monday, Tendulkar said that the iconic moments like these are reminders of "how powerful a sport is" and the magic it brings to lives.

"This is a reminder of how powerful sport is and what magic it does to all of our lives."



A God for a nation. An inspiration worldwide.



And an incredible speech from the Laureus Sporting Moment 2000 - 2020 winner, the great @sachin_rt 🇮🇳#Laureus20 #SportUnitesUs pic.twitter.com/dLrLA1GYQS — Laureus (@LaureusSport) February 17, 2020

"How many times do you get an event happening in which there are no mixed opinions, no mixed views? Very rarely does the entire country celebrate together, very rarely are there no varied opinions. Everyone sits together and celebrates. And this is a reminder of how powerful a sport is and what magic it does to all our lives. This moment has stayed with me," Tendulkar said.

Former Australian skipper Steve Waugh handed the trophy to Tendulkar after tennis legend Bros Becker announced the winner at a glittering ceremony. Becker then asked Tendulkar to share the emotions he felt at that time and the Indian legend put in perspective how important it was for him to hold that trophy.

'...and that's how my journey began'

"My journey started in 1983 when I was 10 years old. India had won the World Cup. I did not understand the significance and just because everybody was celebrating, I also joined the party. But somewhere I knew something special has happened to the country and I wanted to experience it one day and that's how my journey began," Tendulkar said.

"It was the proudest moment of my life, holding that trophy which I chased for 22 years but I never lost hope. I was merely lifting that trophy on behalf of my countrymen," he added.

The 46-year-old Tendulkar, the highest run-getter in the cricket world, said holding the Laureus trophy has also given him great honour. He also shared the impact the revolutionary South African leader Nelson Mandela had on him. He met him when he was just 19-year-old.

"His hardship did not affect his leadership. Out of many messages he left, the most important I felt was that sport has got the power to unite everyone," Tendulkar said.

"Today, sitting in this room with so many athletes, some of them did not have everything but they made the best of everything they had. I thank them for inspiring youngsters to pick a sport of their choice and chase their dreams. This trophy belongs to all of us, it's not just about me," he said.

The Laureus Sporting Moment Award celebrates the moments where the sport has unified people in the most extraordinary way. This campaign had shortlisted 20 sporting stories from the last 20 years that have left their mark on the world.

