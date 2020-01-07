Mumbai Indians Becomes Most Followed IPL Team On Instagram With 4 Million Followers

Mumbai Indians are arguably the most popular franchise cricket team across the globe. The Rohit Sharma-led franchise had won the Indian Premier League (IPL) title in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and are undoubtedly the favourites going into the IPL 2020. On Tuesday, they became the first team to reach 4 million followers on Instagram, which is a testament to their popularity. They are closely followed by arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings, who have 3.8 million followers on Instagram.

Mumbai Indians has been the IPL home to legendary players like Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh, Ricky Ponting, Lasith Malinga, Andrew Symonds and Yuvraj Singh in the past. They have also nurtured several young talents like Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Krunal Pandya, who made it to the Indian team courtesy their performances for Mumbai Indians. The 4-time champions are renowned to have a fine balance of youth and experience in their side every season.

Mumbai Indians go big at the IPL 2020 Auction

Reigning champions Mumbai Indians made some quite unexpected purchases at the IPL 2020 Auction when they acquired the likes of Chris Lynn and Nathan Coulter-Nile. Mumbai were not expected to spend this big at the auction since the defending champions already had a pretty strong core going into the IPL 2020. After the big acquisitions of Chris Lynn and Nathan Coulter-Nile, four-time champions Mumbai Indians look as complete as they have ever been. With more explosive batsmen and fast bowlers, Mumbai can hope to win more games at the Wankhede.

Mumbai Indians Squad

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn (Rs 2 crore), Saurabh Tiwary (Rs 50 lakh).

Bowlers: Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan (Rs 20 lakh), Fabian Allen (Rs 50 lakh), Prince Balwant Rai Singh (Rs 20 lakh), Digvijay Deshmukh (Rs 20 lakh).

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile (Rs 8 crore).

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare.

