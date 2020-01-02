IPL 2020: RCB's Chris Morris Reveals Fairytale Return From Inconsistency To ₹10 Cr Jackpot

South Africa superstar all-rounder Chris Morris has made a striking comeback into International limelight after being seemingly pushed out of it. Morris ended 2019 on a high as he bagged a massive IPL contract with the Royal Challengers Bangalore, and discovered a more relaxed style of play. Morris was initially left out of his nation's World Cup side but in a surprise turn of events, ended up being one of their biggest highlights in a poor World Cup run.

Morris wins NYE thriller for Thunder

We hold on to win a New Year's Eve nail-biter! #ThunderNation pic.twitter.com/BW46YUUH5T — Sydney Thunder (@ThunderBBL) December 31, 2019

On this New Year's Eve, Sydney Thunder faced the Adelaide Strikers at the Adelaide Oval. The Strikers needed 14 off 6 and Thunder captain Callum Ferguson handed over the ball to the experienced Chris Morris. Morris' first ball was used by Peter Siddle to get off strike and bring in the fierce Rashid Khan on to the batting end. Rashid did not score off his first delivery and now the Strikers needed 13 off 4. Rashid hit Chris Morris for two consecutive fours after that to get the equation down to 5 off 2. Luckily for Morris, Rashid got run out in the next delivery as he tries to steal an impossible second run. The Strikers now needed a boundary off their last delivery but a clever Morris managed to evade the bat of the striker Wes Agar and ended up running him out. Morris' final match-winning over on the eve of 2020 was a perfect description of his 2019 - a roller-coaster.

Morris speaks on 2019

Talking to The Daily Telegraph, Chris Morris spoke about being left out of the World Cup squad and how it made him appreciate the opportunities he had. Morris implied that he wanted to go out of the game on his own terms and not because of a perceived lack in form. He explained how he has tried to ease the pressure he puts on himself and has focused on enjoying the game more. Focusing on enjoying the game opened up a BBL opportunity for Chris Morris as he joined the Sydney Thunder ahead of the latest season. "I'm loving every minute of it", Morris commented. Morris added how bowling the last over in the NYE game was scary for him although he may have looked calm. The Proteas all-rounder commented how bowling in the death is the kind of challenge that he dearly enjoys.

Earlier in the year, Morris was skipped from the Proteas World Cup side but then became an injury replacement for the squad. He was their leading wicket-taker in the fifty-over World Cup. Towards the end of the year, he was released by the Delhi Capitals in a shocking move. The release served as a blessing in disguise for Morris, however, as he was snatched by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for a massive sum of Rs. 10 crores at the Auction. Morris is now focusing on enjoying himself on the cricket field and the Proteas all-rounder believes that his performance depicts the same.

