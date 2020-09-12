IPL 2020: Title-holders Mumbai Indians Pay Special Tribute To All Their Passionate Fans

Mumbai Indians will not only be hoping to retain their title but will also be aiming to win their record fifth IPL crown in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League that gets underway on September 19. However, before the 'Paltan' take to the cricket field to prove a point or two to their opponents, they have come up with a very special message for all their die-hard fans.

'Emotions par nahi': MI

Taking to social media, the Mumbai franchise had posted a video of urging their fans to act responsibly while cheering for their team in the wake of the ongoing global pandemic. The video starts with a motivational message that says 'Mask cheheron par lagayenge, emotions par nahi' (We will cover our faces with masks and not emotions) and then the fans play Mumbai dhol as well as wave the MI flag with.

But what really stands out, is a clear message which the franchise is giving on behalf of their fans and that is not only will they continue to follow social distancing but will also continue dancing whenever the team does something special. The reigning champions then say that they will always stand in unity each season as they were always 'One Family' and will continue to remain so. The video ends with a simple message 'This cricket season, let's enjoy the game responsibly'.





IPL 2020: Arch-rivals MI & CSK to start the proceedings

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is nearly two weeks away and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) finally released the much-awaited IPL schedule on Sunday. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener on September 19 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The cricketing carnival will be played across three venues - Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi. According to the newly announced IPL time table, Dubai will host 24 games, Abu Dhabi will host 21 games while Sharjah will be hosting 12 games.

The 53-day tournament will witness 10 afternoon matches starting at 3:30 PM (IST) while the evening matches will start at 7:30 PM (IST).

Meanwhile, this will also be the first time that an IPL final will be played on a weekday. The tournament decider will be played on November 10 i.e. on the day of Diwali.

