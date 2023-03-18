Mumbai Indians Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur Stuns Fans As She Grabs Blinder In WPL Game: WATCH

Harmanpreet Kaur has already showcased her leadership skills by guiding Mumbai Indians to their maiden WPL playoffs and the Indian skipper has once again displayed her exemplary fielding skills against UP Warriorz. Batting first Mumbai posted a paltry 127 on the board, one of the lowest scores of the tournament so far. England spinner Sophie Ecclestone was the main wicket-taker for UP with three scalps to her name in the first inning.

WPL 2023: MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur stunned netizens with a brilliant fielding effort

Harmanpreet was fielding at the first slip when Hayley Matthews bowled a fuller delivery to Devika Vaidya. Devika's attempt to drive the ball didn't yield the desired result as it sharply came to the skipper. Harmanpreet appeared to be ready in her position as she dived to his right to take a blinder. She seemed to have caught the ball with just three of her fingers as she pointed out after taking the catch.

Irrespective of the result of this match her fielding efforts will remain etched in the history books of the Women's Premier League.

Social media has gone gaga as people have started appreciating the brilliant catch.

Despite this excellent catch Mumbai fielders including the likes of Yastika Bhatia have missed some regulation catches and should UP manage to grab a winner it could turn out to be pretty pivotal for them.