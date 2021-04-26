Mumbai Indians Team Update: Rohit Sharma Approves Of THIS Ex-CSK Bowler As Reserve Player

The ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League has been quite a mixed bag for the defending champions Mumbai Indians. The Rohit Sharma-led side have struggled to win matches on a consistent basis this year and they have only two wins to their name from five matches. MI currently occupy the fourth place on the IPL 2021 points table and will be keen to come up with an improved performance in their upcoming clashes after having faced losses in their last two fixtures. Amidst all this, the team management has recruited a New Zealand pacer as a reserve player for the current season of the cash-rich league.

Mumbai Indians team update: Scott Kuggeleijn joins MI squad in Delhi for IPL 2021

29-year-old Kiwi international Scott Kuggeleijn has been named as a reserve player by the five-time champions as per the latest Mumbai Indians team update. According to the Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 schedule, the franchise is slated to play their upcoming four matches at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium. The squad is currently stationed in Delhi and Kuggeleijn has joined them in the city as well.

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham shared the news with the fans by sharing an Instagram story featuring his countrymate. Kuggeleijn was seen enjoying a game of snooker in MI's game room, along with his new teammates in the photo shared by Neesham. The fast bowler has been a part of the cash-rich league in the past and has represented the Chennai Super Kings in the 12th edition of the T20 competition.

Although MI have themselves not released an official statement regarding the Kiwi pacer's inclusion, it is likely that the decision has been made due to the increasing number of overseas players quitting the IPL 2021 over biobubble fatigue and a rise in coronavirus cases in India, that have resulted in countries putting India on their 'red list' for travelling.

IPL 2021 points table news

The Chennai Super Kings have dethroned the Royal Challengers Bangalore from the top of the points table after registering a comprehensive 69-run victory over them on Sunday. Both CSK and RCB have eight points to their name. While CSK are currently the table-toppers, RCB have fallen to the third spot after facing their maiden loss this year. DC have also accumulated eight points from five matches and they have moved to the second place. MI are fourth with six points.

Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 schedule

Mumbai Indians squad 2021

Mumbai Indians squad 2021: Rohit Sharma (c), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Charak, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Milne and Arjun Tendulkar.

